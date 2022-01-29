Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to sign 22-year-old 'at all costs' amidst interest from Manchester United and Liverpool: Reports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Blues could be set to face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool for the signature of the France international.

According to MARCA, Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign Aurelien Tchouameni 'at all costs'. The German tactician is believed to have prioritized the signing of a top-quality midfielder during the ongoing transfer window. He hopes a new signing will boost his side's chances of winning silverware during the second half of the season.

Aurelien Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2019. He made 42 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions for Monaco last season. Tchouameni's impressive performances earned him a call-up to the French national team in August 2021. He helped Didier Deschamps' side win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

The 22-year-old has continued his impressive form for Monaco this season, scoring one goal in 26 appearances in all competitions. The French club are, however, languishing in seventh place in the league table. Tchouameni could therefore seek a move to one of Europe's elite clubs to play Champions League football and win trophies in the near future.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a massive fan of the Frenchman. The Blues signed Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid last summer on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €40 million.

The Spaniard has, however, struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the English game. He is likely to return to Atletico Madrid after the end of his loan spell. Chelsea are therefore keen to sign Tchouameni during the ongoing transfer window to bolster their midfield.

The Blues are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Liverpool. Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a defensive midfielder. Tchouameni's tenacity, work-rate, and versatility make him the ideal transfer target for the Red Devils.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Naby Keita. The midfielder has had to make do with a bit-part role at Anfield this season. He has made just eleven Premier League appearances for the club and is believed to have grown frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received. According to the Mirror, Keita has received interest from Barcelona.

Chelsea likely to focus their efforts on signing a left-back during the ongoing transfer window

Chelsea are likely to focus their efforts on signing a left-back rather than a midfielder during the ongoing transfer window. The Blues will be without the services of Ben Chilwell for the foreseeable future.

The former Leicester City star suffered a serious knee injury during the Londoners' 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League in November.

The Blues currently possess a wealth of options in midfield. The Blues are likely to depend on fringe players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez to produce the goods for the club rather than sign a new midfielder.

Thomas Tuchel's side lack cover for Marcos Alonso. The German has been forced to deploy Malang Sarr and Saul Niguez as makeshift left-backs in recent weeks.

