Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Chelsea star with €8 million market value at Bayern Munich: Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly asked the club to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has a season left on his contract and has a market value of €8 million.

As per a report in BILD, Tuchel sees Azpilicueta as the perfect replacement for Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with a move away. The Frenchman has interest from Barcelona and is pushing for a move to the Catalan side.

Bayern Munich were also interested in signing Kyle Walker from Manchester City, but the Englishman is now discussing a new contract at Etihad. Tuchel is keen on getting a right-back and believes they need to make a move for an experienced star like Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard played 80 matches under the German manager at Stamford Bridge. The duo won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during their time together at the Premier League club.

Thomas Tuchel got Chelsea star to reject Barcelona

Cesar Azpiliceuta was a free agent in the summer and had an offer on the table from Barcelona. However, Thomas Tuchel played a huge role in convincing the Spaniard to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the club's official website after the new contract was signed by Azpilicueta, Tuchel said:

"I was not surprised because we were part of the process. We are very happy that our captain stays on board. He embodies what Chelsea stands for, he is humble. He is a legend at the club, and he can lead as example. He can keep on doing what he has done for so many years. It is very good news for us."

The German coach was irritated by Barcelona's approach as they publically confirmed that they were interested in signing the defender. The Catalan side's president Joan Laporta and the manager Xavi were keen on getting him to Camp Nou.

Tuchel was not happy and was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants. At some point it is about what we want. I just made the comparison about how much we fought for Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. He is a hugely important player for Napoli but we have a Spanish international who is the captain at Chelsea. I see him maybe at the same level, but Barcelona don't see him on that level."

Azpilicueta has been a backup to Reece James in the last few seasons, but Chelsea have now signed Malo Gusto as the backup.

