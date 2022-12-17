Three centre-backs to keep an eye on ahead of the January transfer window

Club football will return on Boxing Day and the January transfer window will open a week later. At every major tournament, some players catch the eye. These players make major moves in the next transfer window a scramble will commence in January as teams try and nab the biggest stars.

These days every team wants to play attractive football. They want to dominate possession and create several chances to score goals, and that starts at the back.

Centre-backs are no longer expected to sit back but should be able to progress the ball and contribute in the offensive phase. We look at three centre-backs to keep an eye on as the January transfer window approaches.

#1 Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig - Centre-back

Josko Gvardiol - Croatia

Josko Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders at the World Cup. Only 20 years old, he is brilliant in possession, robust in defending, and left-footed.

The Croatian plays for RB Leipzig and has a contract until June 2027, which means that any attempt to sign him will have to reach triple figures. The number of clubs looking to sign him has increased over the last month.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| JUST IN: Real Madrid and Chelsea are the most interested in Gvardiol. Both clubs have already submitted bids, but his price has sky rocketed due to the World Cup. @Soccernews_nl 🎖| JUST IN: Real Madrid and Chelsea are the most interested in Gvardiol. Both clubs have already submitted bids, but his price has sky rocketed due to the World Cup. @DiMarzio 🚨🎖| JUST IN: Real Madrid and Chelsea are the most interested in Gvardiol. Both clubs have already submitted bids, but his price has sky rocketed due to the World Cup. @DiMarzio, @Soccernews_nl https://t.co/IA44DdfKID

In interviews, Gvardiol has been asked about interest from clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. The west London outfit have held an interest in him since June, but following the World Cup, the Londoners are no longer alone.

Football Espana reports that Real Madrid are willing to pay a substantial fee for the defender. As far as in-demand centre-backs go, Gvardiol is bound to join a big club soon.

#2 Harry Souttar - Stoke City - Centre-back

Harry Souttar - Australia

Few knew who Harry Souttar was before the World Cup but his performances for Australia brought him into the limelight. The centre-back plays for Stoke City in the Championship and signed for the club in 2016.

He went on several loans before establishing himself in the first team in 2020 onwards. The defender's current contract runs until June 2025, so there is scope for a move.

Souttar is an imposing figure in any team's backline. Fox Sport reports that Souttar is attracting interest from teams like Everton, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace.

Stoke City are 19th in the Championship table and have a brilliant opportunity to raise some money from a sale. Any of the above clubs would be a step in the right direction for the defender.

#3 Harry Maguire - Manchester United - Centre-back

Harry Maguire - England

Harry Maguire barely got any game time for Manchester United before the World Cup, and many questioned why he was selected by Gareth Southgate. The centre-back signed for the Red Devils in 2019 but has fallen down the pecking order under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us”. Ten Hag: “Harry Maguire will have his chance. It's clear he is good enough to play at highest level”, tells @sistoney67 “We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us”. Ten Hag: “Harry Maguire will have his chance. It's clear he is good enough to play at highest level”, tells @sistoney67 🔴 #MUFC “We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us”. https://t.co/1RvM4GZHk4

Maguire proved the doubters wrong and put in assured performances for England at the heart of their defense. Playing in a back four, he made well-timed tackles and was also a threat in the opposition box.

His contract runs out in June 2025, and the Daily Express reports that there are question marks over his future at Old Trafford. Maguire may have done enough in Qatar to get regular game time at another club.

