Three Clubs that Could Make a Transfer Move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic's stay at Chelsea has been thrown into uncertainty as the USA international seems to be attracted to some European heavyweights. The former Borussia Dortmund forward has failed to make a mark at Stamford Bridge since his arrival in 2019 which consequently diminished his playing time.

His lack of playing time in the West London side could be attributed to constant injuries. However, it's obvious that Christian Pulisic has not really replicated his Borussia Dortmund heroics even when introduced as a super sub.

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, he hasn't been a regular starter for the Blues due to his poor fitness and that has made him weigh his options this summer.

As of now, he has two more years left on his contract with Chelsea. This means the club can either let him go or extend his stay. But from the look of things, Pulisic's stay at Chelsea no longer looks promising. As such, we'll be giving you three clubs that could opt for him.

Liverpool

With Sadio Mane set to complete his medical at Bayern Munich, Jurgen Klopp has seen Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for him, as per a report in Daily Star.

The piece also states that the Reds wanted to bring him to Anfield before he joined Chelsea in 2019. However, that couldn't happen due to Klopp being unable to assure him of being a regular starter for Liverpool.

The American international failed to make a huge impact in his three years at Stamford Bridge. Yet, Klopp has a strong interest in putting him on a pedestal following his brace against Liverpool in 2018.

If we are to go with reports, the Merseyside Reds could attempt a transfer. However, the deal may have a hurdle as Chelsea may not be willing to sell the 23-year-old to an English rival.

AC Milan

The Serie A champions have also been monitoring the situation closely, according to the Daily Mail. Having won the Serie A title, Stefano Pioli will be keen to strengthen his squad for the next season.

Christian Pulisic is one of their options. He would definitely be a brilliant addition to the squad and could be an upgrade over Junior Messias and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Juventus

The 36-time Serie A champions have also, according to the Daily Mail report, been linked with a move for Christian Pulisic. Juventus may have identified the American international as the replacement for Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Italian juggernauts are planning to rejuvenate their squad and singing a versatile winger is one of their prime concerns. Considering his age, it will be a good deal for Juventus as he will partner upfront with Weston McKennie.

