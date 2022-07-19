Three different positions Oleksandr Zinchenko could play at Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko is closing in on a move to Arsenal from Manchester City this summer. According to The Guardian, the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth about £30 million for the player, who will be playing at the Emirates next season.

Arsenal were chasing Lisandro Martinez, but the Ajax defender decided to move to Manchester United, and the Gunners did not waste time pivoting to the Ukrainian.

The player has made 128 appearances for City, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists. He is a versatile player but similar to some other members of the City squad, he is seeking a starting role in a team rather than being a rotation player.

Mentioned below are the three different positions that he could play under Mikel Arteta next season. (Stats via FBREF)

#1 Central Midfield - Zinchenko's preferred position

Scotland v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Zinchenko is a natural central midfielder but has only played in the position four times for City. Interestingly, this is where he plays for the Ukraine national team. City had players like Fernandinho, Rodri, and others in the position, forcing him into other positions.

He would be a good fit for Arsenal in midfield alongside someone like Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka. Zinchenko's flexibility means he can be used in a defensive, central or attacking midfield, something Arteta would greatly appreciate and look to utilize.

The player is a talented progressive passer and is good at carrying the ball into advanced positions. Arsenal's midfield can be one-dimensional at times, and adding him to partner Martin Odegaard would improve their ability to control the game. Quicker passes and better vision from multiple players will only help others, and he will have chemistry with former teammate Gabriel Jesus.

#2 Left-back - The habitual position

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The depth in Manchester City's midfield forced Zinchenko to play left-back under Guardiola. He made 117 appearances for City as a left-back and thrived on the left flank. He ranks high in 'expected assists' and 'progressive passes and carries' as a left-back. He changed the game against Aston Villa when he was brought on as City went on to win the game and the title.

Keiran Tierney is Arsenal's first-choice left-back, but he is frequently injured. Backup left-back Nuno Tavares had a poor debut season with the Gunners. Zinchenko will hope the former can stay fit and the latter finds form, otherwise, he will be forced into playing in this position.

Zinchenko and right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu would provide quality down both flanks for the Gunners, but for the Ukrainian, it would be a similar situation to City. He wants to play in midfield, but Arteta might be forced to play him as a left-back in certain situations.

#3 Left-winger - The rare option

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Zinchenko has only played three games as a left-midfielder, but he could play further up the flank if need be. Arsenal suffered several injuries towards the end of last season, which derailed their push for the top-four. If a similar situation were to occur this season, having players like him and Jesus would help Arsenal survive.

Zinchenko's ball progression will be wasted as a winger, and his leadership and vision will have the greatest impact centrally. He plays centrally for Ukraine and is their captain. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him being used as a makeshift winger in case any of the usual wingers are not available.

The Premier League winner will bring leadership and experience to Arsenal and help the young squad thrive. He is an exciting and reliable signing for the Gunners.

