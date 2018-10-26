3 football legends who are retiring by the end of the season

Even a glittering career cannot stop the most extraordinary players from the inevitable: retirement. Much like the years before, 2018 too marks the last season of several football players.

Here, we take a look at three legendary football players who are playing their last season of the game:

#1 Xavi Hernandez

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has decided to hang up his boots, stating that this will be the last season of his playing career..

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport about his retirement, Xavi said, "99% this is my final season because at nearly 39 years old it is normal to be tired and have to change path," he said.

"Now I think like a coach and I already have the first licence to take charge of a team and I will finish the UEFA Pro Licence in May.

"It's not quite yet time to announce departures but clearly I have thought about what I'm going to do."

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner, who has been playing for Qatar Star League runners-up Al-Sadd since his departure from Barcelona in 2015, was initially pegged to retire at the end of last season, but has opted to stay on and delay his retirement until December.

Speaking to AP, the midfielder said, "I have decided to continue at least six months more."

He added, "Because it depends on my physical condition. Maybe in December I decide to continue."

Xavi has already set his future plans in motion when he began the process of attaining his coaching badges, including his UEFA A and B licenses, in April.

The midfielder was trained in La Masia and had an incredibly successful career, particularly during Pep Guardiola's stint as manager at Camp Nou.

Xavi spent 24 years at Barcelona where he won eight LaLiga titles, three Copa Del Rey crowns and four Champions League winners medals. He also has 133 caps for Spain and won the World Cup with the side in 2010.

