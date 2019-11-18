Three forwards Manchester United should consider signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could do with an assured goalscorer.

Manchester United have been a club known for scoring goals ever since time immemorial. This has been in no small part due to the quality of the forwards possessed by the club. Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie are some of the names that come to mind when one thinks of top-class United forwards. One could even include the current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in that illustrious list and be justified. He was known to do serious damage off the bench and scored some vital goals for the Red Devils.

Ever since the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, the club faithful have waited with bated breath to see who would be chosen to replace a natural goalscorer in a side not known for scoring freely. For any number of reasons ranging from the market conditions to an inability to close the deal, no replacement was signed.

No one is surprised that United have scored a paltry 16 goals in 12 Premier League games this season. Newly-promoted Aston Villa have scored more goals than United and they sit just one spot above the relegation spots. As a result, It is hardly surprising that United have been linked with numerous players to help with their goalscoring woes.

Anthony Martial's return to fitness has considerably improved the side and Mason Greenwood, who is highly rated at 18, is being groomed for a starting role in a year or two. Recent performances show that Marcus Rashford's best position may be on the left side and then darting in. As a result, United would certainly consider a market opportunity to improve their fortunes. Let's look at the players who could be signed to take the Red Devils back to the top.

#3 Erling Braut Haaland

The 19-year-old Norwegian is the name on everyone's lips. With 26 goals and six assists in 18 games this season, Braut Haaland has been a revelation. In his maiden Champions League season, Braut Haaland is the leading goalscorer with seven to his name, ahead of Robert Lewandowski, who has been in unstoppable form this season with six. The fact that he has done it for RB Salzburg while playing and scoring against Napoli, Liverpool and Genk is no mean feat.

He is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for Manchester City and Leeds during his playing career. It doesn't augur well for United fans to know that his career was ended due to an injury suffered from a horrendous tackle by Roy Keane. What does count in United's favour is that Solskjaer has already managed Braut Haaland at Molde in Norway. It is clear that he made a positive impression on the young striker.

With reports of Solskjaer having sent his personal scout, Simon Wells to watch the teenager, United may be preparing to table a January bid.

