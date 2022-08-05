Three goals for Manchester City ahead of the 2022-2023 season

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the last two seasons and four of the last five seasons.

The club have gone through a squad rehash over the summer, selling some key players and bringing in some fresh faces. They are one of the best teams in Europe, but it will be interesting to see whether this squad refresh takes a toll in the short term.

Pep Guardiola and the team don't have many goals left to be accomplished after dominating in England since 2017. They are consistently competing for the biggest trophies, and anything short of winning is a failure.

Mentioned below are three goals that the club could look to achieve during the upcoming season. Given the changes to the squad, it could be an interesting 10 months ahead.

#1 City need to win the Champions League

Pep Guardiola - Manager

City came close to winning the Champions League in 2021 but lost in the final against Chelsea. They were seconds away from reaching the final this year, but Real Madrid showed their football heritage to pull off a miracle.

Pep Guardiola last won a Champions League at Barcelona in 2011 and has not won a European title since. He has had talented squads at Bayern Munich and City but failed to win the elusive Champions League trophy.

Since Pep Guardiola signed for the club in 2016, they have spent close to a billion pounds on transfers but are yet to win the Champions League. Despite winning four Premier League titles, there are plenty of critics who state that not winning the European Cup would be a failure for Guardiola and this team. This will be City's greatest goal this season.

#2 Integrate the new signings

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez

Manchester City have sold Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer. Fernandinho also left the club after his contract expired and was replaced by Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have also come in as replacements. The club are still searching for a replacement for Zinchenko. This is major turnover for a side that rarely sells first-team players.

They were key figures in the Manchester City squad, and each offered something different to City's output on the pitch. The replacements are talented, and Erling Haaland is a world-class player, but the Community Shield showed us there will be an adjustment period.

#3 Win the Premier League, again

2021-2022 - Champions

It is funny to think that winning the Premier League is a lesser goal for Manchester City, but winning this season could be very significant for the club. The only team to win three successive Premier League titles is Manchester United. To be able to match their local rivals on that front would bring great joy for Manchester City fans.

It will be a tough season, and Manchester City will need to accomplish the second goal mentioned to gain consistency during the season. It will help that Liverpool are also going through a transition, but other teams have grown stronger as well.

