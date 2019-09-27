Three managers who could replace Unai Emery at Arsenal

Emery still has a long way to go to prove himself at Arsenal.

Unai Emery is already in the final year of his contract at Arsenal with the Spaniard being offered only a two-year deal and the way this season goes plays a crucial part in determining his future and Arsenal's future. No one knew what to expect from Emery when he joined Arsenal and that was a key reason why he was offered just two years.

And after a creditable first season, he has to deliver a top-four finish and maybe even a trophy this season or it could be the end of his managerial reign at Arsenal.

Arsenal has made a decent start to the 2019/20 Premier League season and looks well placed to finish at least third this season given Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United's poor start. However, this is the Premier League and given its unpredictability, anything could happen by the end of the season. One of those unpredictable outcomes could be Arsenal finishing outside the top four and should that happen Arsenal will be on the lookout for a new manager.

Here is a look at three managers Arsenal could appoint should Unai Emery fail to deliver during this season or by the end of this season:

#1. Massimiliano Allegri

Arsenal fans wanted Massimiliano Allegri to take over following Wenger's departure.

Following Arsene Wenger's departure, every Arsenal fan out there wanted Massimiliano Allegri to take charge of Arsenal but unfortunately, that never materialized. However, with the Italian now out of the game for more than a year, he could be set to take charge of a club again and he and Arsenal would be a match made in heaven.

Allegri enjoyed a dominant spell with Juventus for five years where he won the Serie A every year, the Coppa Italia four times, the Supercoppa Italiana twice and was runners-up in the Champions League twice as well. He also won the Serie A with AC Milan which was their first title sine 2004 and his trophy-winning mentality is something that Arsenal clearly needs.

In an article for the Players' Tribune last year, Allegri spoke of his passion for improving players.

"There's so much pressure at this level of football, and there should be," he said. "But I try to remember why I do this. I don't think of myself as a manager. I think of myself as a youth coach. I do this because I love teaching. It is truly the joy of my life. I like making players better and smarter."

This ideology of Allegri will certainly come in hand given Arsenal's young squad and given his record, he could be influential defensively and everyone knows Arsenal needs to improve their defense more than anything.

Despite rumors of Allegri set to taking over at Tottenham, the opportunity to manage a huge club like Arsenal could sway the Italian should the Arsenal board make him an offer.

Allegri had great success in Turin.

