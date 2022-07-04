Three players AC Milan are targeting for the 2022-23 season

AC Milan were crowned Serie A champions last season, their first league title since the 2010-11 season. Stefano Piolo came close two seasons ago and built on that success and usurped local rivals Inter Milan to the coveted prize.

The club have been relatively quiet this transfer window but has been movement involving a few players. So far, the Rossoneri's targets have been offensive-minded as they look to add goals and creativity to their squad,

We look at three such players that the club have been linked with this summer.

#1 Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech - Right Winger - Chelsea

Chelsea's 29-year-old Hakim Ziyech is looking for a move this summer and Milan are close to agreeing to a deal for the right-winger, according to The Guardian. The Blues are reshuffling their attack and Ziyech could leave on loan. Ziyech has struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's system over the last 18 months.

The Italian side could pay an initial loan fee for Ziyech with an obligation to buy. There will also be negotiations about the player's salary, which is currently more than what Milan would want to pay.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



The offer to Chelsea is reportedly €5m for a year loan with a €20m obligation to buy next summer. Chelsea pushing for €25m obligation.



chelsea-news.co/2022/07/full-d… Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan -The offer to Chelsea is reportedly €5m for a year loan with a €20m obligation to buy next summer. Chelsea pushing for €25m obligation. Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan -The offer to Chelsea is reportedly €5m for a year loan with a €20m obligation to buy next summer. Chelsea pushing for €25m obligation.chelsea-news.co/2022/07/full-d… https://t.co/776NGQ8d4e

The Italians have a good relationship with Chelsea, having done deals for Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori in recent seasons. Ziyech would be a good fit for the team given his friendship with Romelu Lukaku.

In a league with a slower tempo and more space behind defenses, Ziyech could thrive in Italy.

#2 Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio - Right Winger - Real Madrid

Marco Asensio is a true Madrisita but his time at Real Madrid seems to be coming to an end. Asensio's contract runs out next season and the two parties have decided not to extend his deal. The Rossoneri are reported to be interested in signing Asensio this summer.

According to Football Espana, the Italian side are willing to pay €30 million for the Spaniard while Madrid are looking for a fee in the region of €40 million.

GOAL @goal



His current deal expires in 2023 Real Madrid won't offer Marco Asensio a new deal, according to Marca.His current deal expires in 2023 Real Madrid won't offer Marco Asensio a new deal, according to Marca.His current deal expires in 2023 ⚪️ https://t.co/eLBBd5FoD5

Asensio made 31 appearances for Real Madrid last season, scoring 10 goals, his highest return in six seasons. Asensio is also a right-winger, which raises the question of how both he and Ziyech would function in the same team.

There is no doubting his talent, though, as Asensio has won several trophies with Madrid.

#3 Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala - Striker - Free Agent

Paulo Dybala was released by Juventus on the first of July after the two parties failed to agree on a contract extension. Dybala was said to be close to a move to Inter but AC Milan have since hijacked the deal.

According to Sempre Milan (via Gazzetta Dello Sport), the Italian side's technical director Paolo Maldini is looking to make a move for the Argentine. AC Milan will not have to pay a transfer fee for Dybala's services as he is a free agent but the clubs will try to entice him with an attractive wage package.

Dybala made 39 appearances for Juventus last season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists. The Argentine is a talented forward and has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to La Republicca (via the Metro).

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far