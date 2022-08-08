Three players Chelsea could sign before the end of the transfer window

Chelsea are taking the transfer market by storm after a slow start to the window. The sale of the club and the change in ownership meant that the club were playing catchup in June, but in recent weeks they have shifted gears. Outgoings are expected, and following the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, they have signed Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella.

With 23 days left in the window, the club are not done and are being linked to several players. They could end up spending more than £250 million, which would break their record expenditure in a transfer window. Mentioned below are three players that the club could sign over the next three weeks. These players will add quality to the team and allow Chelsea to compete on all fronts.

#1 Wesley Fofana - Chelsea's defensive solution

Hull City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea are chasing Wesley Fofana, who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League. Fofana is a 21-year-old right-sided centre-back, and following a leg fracture last year, he has recovered and is impressing once again. The defender signed a five-year contract with Leicester in January, and in normal circumstances, clubs would have avoided him this summer.

Fofana was high on the Blues' list, but they did not think it was possible and targeted players like Jules Koundé and Milan Skriniar. Recent events have forced Chelsea into going all-in for Fofana, and the club recently saw a £70 million bid rejected, according to Metro.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea will table another Wesley Fofana bid this week. First two offers rejected. Straight cash with no players offered despite internal discussions at #CFC about a swap. Told Fofana felt the second rejected bid was fair and has again reiterated his desire to leave. Chelsea will table another Wesley Fofana bid this week. First two offers rejected. Straight cash with no players offered despite internal discussions at #CFC about a swap. Told Fofana felt the second rejected bid was fair and has again reiterated his desire to leave.

Chelsea are expected to table a third bid for Fofana in the region of £80 million, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. Such a fee would make the Frenchman the most expensive centre-back ever. Leicester do not want to sell the player as they are yet to buy a player in the window. Someone will need to budge, and by all accounts, Chelsea will not give up.

#2 Frenkie de Jong - Chelsea's midfield target

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Frenkie de Jong getting forced out of Barcelona has become the transfer saga of the summer. Barcelona are struggling financially and need to get De Jong off the wage bill to relieve some of the burden. The club owes De Jong £17 million in deferred wages, and the Dutchman is adamant to receive the money before leaving. De Jong's priority is to stay at the club, but that is increasingly unlikely.

Manchester United have agreed to a fee of £63 million for De Jong, according to The Athletic. De Jong's reluctance has meant that the Red Devils have patiently waited for around two months. Todd Boehly, in his numerous talks with Joan Laporta, had enquired about De Jong, and the Blues are now increasingly being linked to the player.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #MUFC #CFC theathletic.com/3484447/2022/0… EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC theathletic.com/3484447/2022/0…

According to The Athletic, the club do intend to bid for the player, but they will first look to agree on personal terms and convince him to sign for the club. Once they have convinced De Jong, they will submit a bid to Barcelona. The Spanish club are running out of time to solve their wage issue, and De Jong's fate should be decided soon enough. If the Dutchman decides to leave, Chelsea will act.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Wild card transfer

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only left London last season to sign for Barcelona from Arsenal in January. The striker's relationship with Mikel Arteta had soured, and Barcelona came in for his signature. He made a strong impact for the Catalans, making 17 appearances for the club in La Liga and scoring 11 goals. Robert Lewandowski's arrival at the club has thrown doubts over his future once again.

Chelsea are nearing the sale of Timo Werner to RB Leipzig, as reported by Metro. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also nearing a move, as reported by the Telegraph. There is plenty of movement in the squad's attack ahead of deadline day. The club are interested in Aubameyang as a short-term solution in attack, and the striker still possesses the dynamism and pace to make an impact at the club.

Si & Dan Talk Chelsea @SiandDanTalkCFC “I think that he (Aubameyang) was a very important player for me, we had a very close relationship.



When we meet it is still always very nice. I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and person.”



- Thomas Tuchel in 2021 “I think that he (Aubameyang) was a very important player for me, we had a very close relationship. When we meet it is still always very nice. I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and person.”- Thomas Tuchel in 2021 https://t.co/zQhWXwNIrj

Aubameyang had his highest goal-scoring season under Thomas Tuchel when the two worked together at Borussia Dortmund, and they shared a good bond. During the 2016-2017 season, he made 32 appearances in the Bundesliga and scored 31 goals. Whether or not Chelsea follow up on their interest in the coming weeks is yet to be seen, but Aubameyang could turn out to be a shrewd signing by the club

