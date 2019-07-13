Three players Juventus should sell this summer

Juventus won their eight-straight Serie A title last season.

Despite the team's eighth consecutive Serie A title, not many at Turin are happy as Juventus failed to make an impact in the Champions League once again. The club crashed out of the tournament after losing to a young Ajax squad in the quarter-finals and has forced the management to make a few decisive changes for the upcoming season.

The club has already relieved Massimiliano Allegri from the position of head coach and has brought in Maurizio Sarri for the role. Juventus has been active in the transfer market with the signings of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon and Cristian Romero. A few big-name signings are set to follow and hence, the club can consider itself to have had a good transfer window so far.

However, there are quite a few players at the club who were in dismal form last season and it is high-time that the management looks at disposing of them. Juventus has signed a number of youngsters in recent times and it could be a perfect opportunity to give them a chance in the upcoming campaign.

On that note, here are three players Juventus must sell in this transfer window.

#3 Sami Khedira

Khedira played just 17 games lasts season.

Having made just 17 appearances for the club last season, Sami Khedira failed to make an impact for the team. Injuries have hampered his performances last season but with a few quality midfield signings this summer, the German is one player who should be on his way out of Turin. Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are definitely better than Khedira at this point in time and it is unlikely that the 32-year-old will get sufficient game time to showcase his talent next season. Hence, it would be best in the interest of both parties if Khedira leaves Juventus this summer.

