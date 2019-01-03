3 players Manchester City should sign in January 2019

Pep Guardiola and Nicolás Otamendi

Manchester City has suffered two defeats in the past two weeks at the hands of Crystal Palace and Leicester City, and the gap between Manchester City and Liverpool has increased to seven points. The defeats have not only hampered their chance to defend the title but has also re-ignited the race for the second spot in the Premier League

Although the Manchester outfit enjoys a lot of possession against any opposition, they always seem a little frail when facing a counter-attacking side. The injuries to Kevin de Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan has weakened the midfield as well. The left-back position has been a position of concern for the Spanish mastermind as Benjamin Mendy's injury seems forever to recover. Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko who have been playing as makeshift left-backs have not been able to fill Mendy's boots.

In order to stay a dominant force in the Premier League and to compete for the Champions League, the Manchester outfit will need to sign players who can execute Guardiola's plans effectively.

#3 Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City are having a mixed campaign and currently see themselves seventh on the table. Ben Chilwell has been a consistent performer for Claude Puel's side. The 22-year-old has been a vital player in the squad and has grown in reputation over the course of the season. Chilwell is a player who can not only play as a left-back but can also be deployed as a left midfielder.

The England international would help Manchester City immensely as he is capable of adapting to different roles and loves to play short passes too which is a key attribute to Guardiola's team. Chilwell is aerially strong and also has the ability to whip in crosses.

The £23m rated left-back is still young and would prosper under Pep Guardiola. Although his contract runs until the summer of 2024, City can pay a higher price to get Chilwell on their books.

