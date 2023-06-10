Three players Real Madrid should get rid of before next season

Real Madrid wrapped up their 2022-23 season with three trophies by winning Copa Del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. However, the failure to defend La Liga and UEFA Champions League left some dissatisfaction among fans. The club is steering fast toward the upcoming season and is already in the process of squad rebuilding. It looks like Carlo Ancelotti will continue to manage the club for the 2023-2024 season.

Los Blancos already parted ways with Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard, both were ghosts in the last season and were clearly not in the club's future plans. Marco Asensio decided to search for a prominent role somewhere else and most importantly, Real lost their leader and captain when Karim Benzema decided to play for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad. His decision is definitely a loss for Real Madrid and European Football.

In between these departures, Real managed to bring in some reinforcements. They managed to acquire the signature of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, who was one of the most sought-after players across European Clubs.

They also brought back Brahim Diaz (official confirmation pending) and Fran Garcia from AC Milan and Rayo Vallecano respectively. It's confirmed that the club is in the market for a big summer with the names of players like Harry Kane, Kai Havertz, Alphonso Davies, and Joao Cancelo in the mix.

#3. Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo of Real Madrid

Jesus Vallejo joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Real Zaragoza and has a contract that runs till 2025. He was in and out of different teams through various loan spells. As a loanee, he has been featured for Real Zaragoza, Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Granada.

After his most recent loan spell at Granada, he returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. He just played 441 minutes from 12 matches for Real Madrid across the last two seasons.

Eder Militao and David Alaba seem to be the first-choice center-backs for Los Blancos. With the presence of more experienced and much more reliable Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez (in the event of him renewing his contract, which seems likely at the moment), minutes will be hard to come for Vallejo, even in the matches with heavy rotations.

As per reports, Vallejo is reluctant to leave the Spanish capital and it will be in the best interest of Real to somehow convince him to move on.

#2. Alvaro Odriozola

Alvaro Odriozola of Real Madrid

Alvaro Odriozola joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Real Sociedad. Once looked like a promising player, he couldn't become a regular starter for Los Blancos and has been loaned to Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

He was never able to give good competition to Dani Carvajal, who was the first-choice right full-back at Real Madrid. He has made 49 appearances for Real Madrid during his entire tenure and still has a contract till 2024. He has barely played for Real Madrid this season with just 92 minutes under his belt from just six matches.

Odriozola went further down in the pecking order as Lucas Vasquez bagged the backup role for the right-back. Nacho was also able to play there on many occasions and Odriozola was always overlooked by different managers.

Even with a year left on his contract, it is evident that Alvaro Odriozola is surplus to the requirements at the Spanish capital and a move will be ideal for his career as he can definitely become an important player somewhere else. There are some vague talks of a return to Real Sociedad and if that happens, it will be for the best of the player and Real Madrid.

#1. Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy joined Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in 2019 and his contract runs till 2025. Marcelo's decline due to age fueled more chances for the Frenchman and he proved himself to be worthy of starting for one of the best clubs in the world.

He managed 133 appearances for Real Madrid and has contributed with 5 goals and 10 assists so far as a Real player. The fact that more of Real's attacking play came through the left side of the pitch due to the wonderful combination of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema made the left full-back position a game-changer.

However, in the last two seasons, the Frenchman's performance was not up to the mark. One of the major concerns was his frequent injuries which kept him out of so many matches. Mendy sat out 40 games in the last two seasons due to injury. With Marcelo leaving, Real had to play multiple make-shift left-backs throughout the season.

Eduardo Camavinga, Nacho, Rudiger, and Alaba, all had to play in that position to fill Mendy's void. With the confirmed signing of Fran Garcia and the possible arrival of either Alphonso Davies or Joao Cancelo, it seems like Real Madrid wants to part ways with the French International.

Also, Mendy seems to be the only player Real can fetch some transfer fee for. If the Frenchman agrees to leave, 30 million Euros seems like a reasonable price, and Los Blancos would welcome that money as they are preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

Real Madrid started the off-season well by letting Mariano Diaz leave and acquiring a contract buyout from Eden Hazard. They have brought in Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia. The confirmation of Brahim Diaz's return is also on the way.

If Los Blancos manage to off-load the above-mentioned players, it will be helpful for their attacking line rebuild after the departure of Karim Benzema and Asensio.nsio.

