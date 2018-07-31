Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award

The Best FIFA Football Awards Show

The greatest part of every person's life is being recognized and rewarded for his good deeds. Football has evolved into a sport that does not only excite people, but also celebrates and rewards people for their great performances and contributions to the sport. Every year, FIFA organizes an award ceremony to honour and recognize the most outstanding players and coaches of the football year.

This year, FIFA has nominated ten male players of which three would be finally awarded as the best FIFA players. This award is given to recognize extraordinary performances by an individual player in a given calendar year. The winner is chosen by votes from national team captains, coaches, and registered football fans around the world. Here, we take a look at three players who deserve the FIFA Best Player award the most.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo takes the number three spot on our list. His performances for his club side in the calendar year have been nothing short of exceptional. He scored a total of fifteen goals and provided three assists to help Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League.

He played a total of 1170 minutes, the highest of any player in the Champions League. He also made an average of 81.4% accurate passes. Domestically, Ronaldo may not have had the goal scoring rate he has been used to yet he made his mark, scoring 26 goals in La Liga and providing five assists.

In the Club World Cup, Ronaldo made his presence felt, scoring two goals to help his team win the competition. Though Ronaldo's national team never made it beyond the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ronaldo excelled in his performances for his national team. He scored a total of four goals for Portugal. Ronaldo's strong performances for his club side, coupled with his impressive performances for Portugal should make him a strong contender for the FIFA Best Player award.

