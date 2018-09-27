Three players who have been vital to Chelsea's success this season

Sarri is yet to lose a game in English football to date

When Maurizio Sarri first arrived at Stamford Bridge to take over Chelsea, he did not have the best squad. Supporters were probably expecting Manchester City to repeat their Premier League success, while Blues fans were wishing for a respectable top-four finish under new management.

To make matters worse, the club's first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois left for Champions League winners Real Madrid after his World Cup commitments with Belgium in Russia.

However, the Italian has somehow managed to turn the tide in their favour. Yet to lose in England's top-flight after six matches, they currently sit joint second in the league standings, two points behind leaders Liverpool. The 59-year-old's arrival has rejuvenated the side - something Antonio Conte struggled for last year, while their prospects are looking more bright as time has passed in recent months.

Although it's still early into the campaign, it looks more likely that Chelsea could have their hands on some silverware this term with many players in great form to begin the campaign. Here's a look at three players who have been pivotal to the club's recent success:

#3 N'Golo Kante

Kante has not lost his form since winning the World Cup with France this summer

N'Golo Kante has always been such a vital player - regardless of whether he is playing for club or country. His £30m move from Leicester City to Chelsea has proven a vital one for the Blues, who can count themselves lucky that the French midfielder has not left to join another rival club in Europe with everyone eyeing his services.

Not the most prominent player on the pitch, he remains 100% focused on his responsibilities and does all the background work for his side. Whenever his team-mates lose the ball, he finds himself well positioned to pounce on any loose balls before recycling possession.

Besides that, the 27-year-old is also exceptionally strong in his tackling and ball interception.

In just six league matches to start the new campaign, Kante has won 25 duels, recovered the ball 32 times and had a tackle success of 54%. These statistics show that he is certainly one of the busiest players on the pitch. Both Chelsea and France struggle without his presence on the pitch and at present, there is no better defensive midfielder than him either.

