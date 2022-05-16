Three potential destinations for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool for £35 million from Arsenal during the summer transfer window of 2017.

The England international started his Anfield career brilliantly and was among the Reds' top performers during his initial months at the club. However, a horrible ACL injury in April 2018 hampered his growth and he hasn't managed to return to his best since then.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fears for his Liverpool future after going two months without playing and not hearing from the club about a new contract. NEW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fears for his Liverpool future after going two months without playing and not hearing from the club about a new contract. #awlive [mail] 🚨 NEW: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fears for his Liverpool future after going two months without playing and not hearing from the club about a new contract. #awlive [mail] https://t.co/6BADbYIbXv

The 28-year old midfielder has struggled for game time this season, starting just nine games in the league. His current contract at Anfield expires at the end of next season. The Reds are likely to sell him in the summer as opposed to letting him leave for free in 2023.

On that note, here's a list of three clubs that could sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the upcoming summer transfer window.

#1 Newcastle United

Eddie Howe will look to bring reinforcements to the squad in summer

The Toons are likely to have a major overhaul in their squad during the summer transfer window. Their new owners are reportedly(as per 90min) going to hand Eddie Howe a transfer budget of £100 million for signing new players.

The 44-year old manager could look to spend a chunk of that budget on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will be an upgrade on his current midfield options.

The England international is a hard-working midfielder who will tune in perfectly to Howe's high pressing football. Chamberlain is also technically gifted and is capable of picking his teammates in high goalscoring positions with his through balls.

According to the Times (via Rousing the Kop), the Toons tried to sign the former Arsenal midfielder in January. They could try signing him again during the upcoming summer transfer window.

#2 Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard showed interest in signing a number of Liverpool players

Aston Villa appointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their head coach in November 2021. He has been linked with signing several players from his former club, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Arsenal man is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing in several positions across midfield and attack. He is also exceptional with the ball at his feet and will fit seamlessly into Gerrard's aggressive possession-based football.

However, the Southampton academy graduate will not be short on suitors and the Birmingham club have a battle on their hands to snap him up.

#3 West Ham United

West Ham United reached semi-finals of Europa League this season

West Ham United have made significant progress under David Moyes over the last two seasons. They are currently seventh in the league table and are in contention to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League.

Moyes will look to build on that progress next season and has shown interest in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to strengthen his squad. The 28-year is a workhorse who contributes heavily at both ends of the pitch.

He averaged 1.2 shots, 0.6 key passes, and 0.9 tackles per 90 in the Premier League. Other than that, he has also completed 82.3% of his passes in the league this season.

At 28, Chamberlain is in the prime of his career and needs to play regular first-team football. He needs to move away from the Reds for that to happen and West Ham look to be a possible destination.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit