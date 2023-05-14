Three reasons why Chelsea should not pursue Neymar in the summer of 2023

If speculations surrounding Chelsea's pursuit of Neymar Jr. turn out to be true, it won't be long before Todd Boehly makes another splash in the transfer market.

Chelsea's €600 million outlay to sign 17 players across the last two transfer windows has largely been a bust. The Blues are currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and are unlikely to finish in the top half of the table.

Chelsea's struggles this season, especially in terms of goal-scoring, have led the management to believe that they need to sign superstars to get back to the top of the Premier League. However, is Neymar the right player to get them to the summit of English Football? Probably not.

So, without any further ado, let's discuss three reasons why the Blues should not pursue Neymar in the summer of 2023:

#3. Neymar's injury record

Despite his prodigious talent, Neymar does have one weakness - his inability to stay injury free throughout the season. Although a jam-packed schedule is always a hindrance to players representing the biggest clubs, it does not mask the fact that Neymar's body is not suited for the Premier League.

Since he arrived at PSG in 2017, Neymar has managed to appear in 30-plus games in a single season only once (31 appearances in the 2020-21 season). In the last six seasons, he has missed more than 100 games in all competitions.

Neymar's debut campaign at PSG was cut short by a broken metatarsal in February 2018, which resulted in him missing 16 games. He suffered the same injury again in January 2019 and missed 18 games as a result. Since then, recurring adductor and ankle problems have further reduced his time on the pitch.

Although injuries are part and parcel of the game, Neymar's inability to stay fit does raise questions about his commitment to fitness. And unlike PSG, the Blues can't afford a player as significant as Neymar to remain on the sidelines for long simply because of the competitive nature of the Premier League.

#2. Chelsea's imbalanced squad

Due to Todd Boehly's scattergun approach to recruitment, Chelsea are nothing but a collection of players that lack any sort of cohesion. Right now, this sinking ship needs to target areas in which the squad is weak, instead of going all out for a superstar forward.

Besides, Neymar usually occupies either the left wing or the attacking midfield position and right now, Chelsea already have numerous players who can fill those positions.

Both Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are extremely adept at playing in the attacking midfield position, whereas Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk are capable left-wingers. Havertz and Mount can also operate in the wide areas and the presence of Noni Madueke, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic makes matters worse.

Hence, throwing someone like Neymar into the mix would surely be a headache from a sporting point of view. Besides, adding Neymar would make it even more difficult for Chelsea to comply with financial fair play rules. Chelsea have already posted losses of £121 million for the 2021-22 season and signing Neymar would not be a wise move under such circumstances.

#1. Relationship with Mauricio Pochettino

If recent reports are to be believed, Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over at the west London club in the summer.

If history is any indication of what is to come, Pochettino's arrival is likely to cause friction between him and Todd Boehly over the arrival of Neymar. Last year, after completing Chelsea's takeover from Roman Abramovich, Todd Boehly wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel, who was the Blues' manager at that time, was against the idea of signing the Portuguese striker, due to his lack of pressing from the front. Tuchel was vindicated after his departure as Manchester United parted ways with Ronaldo following his fall-out with Ten Hag over a lack of playing time.

The same is likely to happen if both Pochettino and Neymar arrive at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine has already admitted that it was difficult for him to work with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe at PSG as they all want to take centre stage.

Simply put, Chelsea need someone who would bring cohesion and identity to the club. And right now, Pochettino is one of the best available options on the market. Hence, Todd Boehly must prioritize the Argentine tactician's requirements over his ambitions and give him the time and space to excel.

