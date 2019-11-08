Three reasons Jose Mourinho will not be successful at Arsenal if he decides to join the Gunners

Jidonu Mauyon

The tactician is without a job at the moment

It is no more news that Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, is no longer very popular with the Gunners’ fan base and the top men at the club. What appears to be news, even if it is in loud whispers, is that former Manchester United Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, is being considered as the man to replace the under-fire Gunners’ boss.

As much as any manager who could deliver silverware on a consistent basis is a welcome idea in the Arsenal dugout, it does not seem the former Chelsea Manager is a very good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

Putting a lot of factors into consideration, the marriage of Mou to the Arsenal family would be bound to end in disaster. In fact, it would have a “bomb waiting to explode” written all over it. Be aware though that we may be proved wrong, but at it stands, it would surely not be a Sunday drive for Mourinho in North London.

Highlighted below are some of the reasons why we believe the Portuguese wouldn't enjoy a successful stint at the Emirates Stadium if it happens that he ends up taking over from Unai Emery.

#1 His style of play might not be welcomed at the Emirates

Mourinho's style of play will not be well-received by the Gunners supporters

This is actually a no-brainer. The Arsenal faithful have been introduced and used to free-flowing, tiki-taka style of play for long. Mourinho is known to play a rigid “park-the-bus” defensive style of football.

Most times during the Portuguese’s recent displays at United, when the Red Devils played, especially when they were trailing, you would want to throw your remote at the television and yell at the top of your voice. The displays were so embarrassing and frustrating.

The Gunners’ fans are not the type that enjoy that kind of football. It is true, they are the most faithful and enduring type, but, it is not sure they could endure an unattractive football while being stream rolled at the same time. It just will not be fair to them.

Unai Emery.

