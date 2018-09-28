Three reasons why Chelsea could prove to be title contenders if they beat Liverpool

Soham Chatterjee

Maurizio Sarri sharing a joke with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City cruised to a record-breaking title win last season, with Pep Guardiola's amassing one hundred points, finishing nineteen points ahead of second-placed Manchester United and leaving all their rivals trailing in their wake.

The 2018/19 Premier League campaign already looks to be a much tighter affair, with Liverpool getting off to a perfect start after investing heavily into the squad during the summer. City, however, may also find competition in the form of Maurizio's Sarri's Chelsea, who despite their underwhelming draw against West Ham, remain unbeaten after six games.

A repeat of their victory against the Reds in the Carabao would send the Blues to the summit and also sow a seed of doubt in the minds of Liverpool and Manchester City supporters. The win against Jurgen Klopp's side was a reminder of Chelsea's newly-found determination as well as the quality they possess in their ranks, with Eden Hazard stealing the headlines after single-handedly deciding the game with a remarkable solo effort.

The majority of Sarri's squad are familiar with the feeling of lifting the Premier League title, which could prove vital in the latter stages of this arduous and taxing nine months. Chelsea do, of course, have their weaknesses, especially regarding their frail defence and Sarri's lack of experience winning silverware. Here are three reasons, however, why many should include Chelsea in their list of favourites for the league title if they beat Liverpool.

#1. Chelsea already have title-winners in their team

Chelsea celebrating their title win 2015

Every Premier League title-winning team over the years has possessed both technical ability and a winning mentality. This particular Chelsea side fit the mould of a league title winning team perfectly, with Eden Hazard, Willian, Ngolo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz are all well rehearsed when it comes to succeeding in England's top division, with Hazard, Willian, Kante and Azpilicueta all two-time champions.

Chelsea's first season under Antonio Conte started off in an underwhelming fashion, with the Blues suffering 3-1 and 2-0 defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool respectively. The London club, however, got their campaign going with Conte adjusting from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2; a change which helped his side go on an unprecedented 13 match win streak, with the Italian winning 30 out of 38 games in his first Premier League season. The players also showed the character and fight needed to make amends for the poor start and prove critics wrong after a disastrous campaign the season before under Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea, despite finishing outside of the Champions League places, secured their eight FA Cup win after defeating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley, with this victory proving Chelsea's ability to have success, despite experiencing adversity in on and off the pitch.

