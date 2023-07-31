Three signings Liverpool should make in the summer transfer window 

Liverpool Football Club have ingressed this transfer window with the peculiar job of bolstering their midfield department. Jurgen Klopp's setup in the middle of the park came under huge scrutiny last season and refreshing the midfield appears to be the foremost objective of Liverpool. Further, any defensive signing cannot be ruled out as Liverpool needs more depth in the said department.

Liverpool has already secured the signing of world cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million fee which has been widely regarded as a good move. Further, Dominik Szoboszlai also became part of midfield restructuring at Liverpool after they activated his £60 million release clause.

Liverpool finished 5th in the Premier League rankings in the previous season and had a very underwhelming season overall. The challenge hasn't become any easier for Liverpool as clubs such as Arsenal and Newcastle United have made substantially more progress than they have.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool needs a solid window to get back to their desired position. Klopp needs to redefine and reinforce the midfield machinery to mount a strong challenge next season. Moreover, it is widely touted that Liverpool requires at least one more center back at their whelms.

#1 Romeo Lavia

Southampton's Romeo Lavia has become one of the top target for Liverpool

Belgian propitious talent Romeo Lavia was a bright light in the torrid times for the Saints last season as they got relegated from the Premier League. Lavia topped the chart of possession won in the midfield last season in the Premier League which outlines his prowess as a defensive midfielder and depicts his high ceiling.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ can see why Southampton want £50m for Lavia🧐

Do you think £50m is a fair valuation of Romeo Lavia? Discuss #LFC pic.twitter.com/36goSd4wI3 Very interesting and impressive thiscan see why Southampton want £50m for Lavia🧐Do you think £50m is a fair valuation of Romeo Lavia? Discuss

The 19-year-old midfielder would be a fantastic addition to Liverpool as they would get a very young midfielder who already has a full season of Premier League football under his belt. Came under the spotlight for his tenacity, distribution, ability to stop the counter attacks, and immense agility, it's safe to say that Romeo Lavia has been immersed as one of the best young midfielders in England's top-tier football.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are interested in signing a Southampton midfielder and are going to return with a new bid for Lavia after their first proposal worth £37m was rejected.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



No issues on personal terms. Lavia, open to joining Liverpool. Liverpool are prepared to return with new approach to Southampton for Roméo Lavia. Saints made clear they want £50m package after initial contact on Tuesday, talks on player side taking place for weeksNo issues on personal terms. Lavia, open to joining Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/vaLtdKjave

Signing Lavia would be very smart for the Reds as he boasts immense potential but that does not suggest that he is not ready to start at the moment.

#2 Edson Alvarez

Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez, 25, can fit the bill for Liverpool considering his current valuation and his profile as a defensive midfielder. The Mexican international has recently been subject to numerous transfer rumors as he was linked with moves to West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund.

Alvarez boasts a physical tenacity to usurp in midfield duels and shield the backline while his ball distribution is also eye-catching. As per FBRef, he is among the top one percent of midfielders in terms of passes attempted, clearances, and aerial duels won.

Liverpool's successful midfield under Klopp was an industrious one with each one covering most of the area, keeping the ball well while doing their defensive duties. Klopp needs to rebuild their midfield department and Edson Alvarez would be a good catalyst in the said process.

It seems that Edson Alvarez ticks a lot of boxes and Liverpool needs that kind of a package in the midfield, but whether they pounce an opportunity to sign him remains to be seen.

#3 Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio is one of the best young defenders around

Goncalo Inacio is left footed ball-playing midfielder currently plying his trade at Sporting Lisbon. The 21-year-old center-back started his career at Almada, a local Portuguese club. Later he joined Sporting Lisbon's academy.

A player of Inacio's profile is generally quite rare in the market. He is a very young center-back who generally plays a left-sided center-back with distribution and the progressive ball being his major strengths. Liverpool might play in a there at the back system next year as Trent Alexander Arnold's inverted role suggests the same. Due to his unique strength, the young Portuguese center half may thrive in this set up.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move to sign young propitious center-back Levi Colwill. However, with Wesley Fofana being out for a prolonged period to an ACL injury means that it is almost certain that he will remain at Stamford Bridge next season.

Inacio would add a different dynamic to Reds' backline and he could be a long-term partner to Ibrahima Konate.

Poll : Will Liverpool finish inside top four in the 2023-24 Premier League season? Yes No 0 votes