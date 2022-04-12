Three strikers who could replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

Reports continue to link Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski with a surprise move away from the Allianz Arena in the summer.

The Polish striker still hasn't committed his long-term future to Bayern Munich, with his contract set to expire in 2023.

It is believed that Lewandowski is open to a move away from Germany, and Spanish giants Barcelona are said to be keen on his signature.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Barcelona are highly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski Barcelona are highly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski 👇 https://t.co/fbR2DpvxjS

Lewandowski has been vital for Bayern Munich over the years

Should Lewandowski eventually leave Bayern Munich, it will come as a huge blow for the German giants, as the Polish striker is regarded as one of the best finishers in world football.

The striker, who joined Bayern Munich in 2014 from rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer, has gone on to score 340 goals for the Bavarians. He is currently the club's second all-time highest goal scorer, only behind club legend Gerd Muller.

As expected, the German giants will try their best to find a suitable replacement for the Polish goal machine.

This article will look at three strikers who could be a potential target.

#1 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Nunez is one of the hottest young strikers in Europe

22 year old Uruguayan forward Nunez is currently one of the hottest and in-demand young strikers in Europe.

The Benfica striker is a lethal and pacy finisher who ticks the box in terms of like-for-like replacements for the Pole due to their similar characteristics.

Nunez has scored an impressive 31 goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Benfica this season.

SPORF @Sporf

31 Goals

3 Assists



🤯 Just look at the quality of goals from Darwin Núñez’ hat-trick last night for Benfica!



This lad is special! 🏟 36 Games31 Goals3 Assists🤯 Just look at the quality of goals from Darwin Núñez’ hat-trick last night for Benfica!This lad is special! 🏟 36 Games⚽️ 31 Goals 🅰️ 3 Assists 🤯 Just look at the quality of goals from Darwin Núñez’ hat-trick last night for Benfica! 🔥 💫 This lad is special! https://t.co/LcvmXy78tI

24 of those goals have come in the Portuguese league. He has also scored five goals in the Champions league for Benfica, and two in the Portuguese League Cup.

A move for Nunez would be an ideal transfer for Bayern Munich, considering his age. He could play for the Bavarians for a long time just like Lewandowski.

From a business perspective, Nunez could also command a huge resale value should Bayern Munich still decide to sell him in the future.

#2 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Werner is RB Leipzig all time goal scorer

Another striker who could also be a decent replacement for Lewandowski at Bayern Munich is 26 year old forward Werner.

Although the Chelsea striker isn't really a like-for-like replacement for Lewandowski, his experience in the German Bundesliga could be an advantage for Bayern Munich.

Werner spent four good seasons at RB Leipzig in Germany between 2016-2020 and surpassed Daniel Frahn to become the club's all-time leading goal-scorer, with 95 goals.

LDN @LDNFootbalI With his goal today, Timo Werner has become Leipzig’s all time top goalscorer, with 94 goals.



What a way to end his time at the club. An incredible 4 years. With his goal today, Timo Werner has become Leipzig’s all time top goalscorer, with 94 goals.What a way to end his time at the club. An incredible 4 years. https://t.co/8cXLENAfxA

His last season at Leipzig saw him come second behind Lewandowski in the race for the golden boot in Germany with an impressive 28 goals and eight assists in 34 games.

Kemboi @Cfc_Kemboi This is the Timo Werner that we ordered but didn't get This is the Timo Werner that we ordered but didn't get 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/pWQgwFaRJM

Werner could possibly revive his career with the German champions. His pre-existing relationship with Julian Nagelsmann, his former manager at Leipzig, could also be productive at the Allianz Arena.

#3 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Haaland is Dortmund's leading goal scorer this season

Lewandowski's direct Bundesliga rival Haaland could potentially end up being his replacement.

The 21 year old Norwegian forward is considered one of the best strikers in world football and has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe.

〽️7️⃣💰💰 @__KM7X @JamesScullion11 @DevMadridistaa @MadridXtra @JanAageFjortoft In 84 games Haaland has scored 80 goals & assisted 22 for Dortmund. He’s a goal machine and still only 21 he’s a can’t miss player good thing people like you don’t run the club. @JamesScullion11 @DevMadridistaa @MadridXtra @JanAageFjortoft In 84 games Haaland has scored 80 goals & assisted 22 for Dortmund. He’s a goal machine and still only 21 he’s a can’t miss player good thing people like you don’t run the club.

Haaland has scored an impressive 31 goals in all competitions for both club and country this season, with 16 of those coming in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

Last season, he scored a total of 48 goals for club and country. He netted an impressive 27 league goals for Dortmund as well as 10 in the Champions League.

Although Haaland is expected to command a huge transfer fee, considering Bayern Munich's good relationship with Dortmund, it could help in negotiations. The Bavarians have exchanged multiple players with the yellow-blacks.

He will also have a good resale value as well should Munich decide to resell him in the future.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit