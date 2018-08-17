Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea

Simon Kamau
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.82K   //    17 Aug 2018, 21:16 IST

Arsenal faced defeat in their first game of the league against Manchester City as their opponents this weekend, Chelsea walked away with a 3-0 win against Huddersfield Town.

Arsenal had poor game-play against Manchester City in their first game, and the 'Cityzens' didn't take any chances as they went big to win the game. Arsenal is tied to play against Chelsea on their second game of the season, and they need to change their game-play if they need to win this match. I have tried to list some of the things that Arsenal needs to do.

#1 Starting Aubameyang and Lacazette Together

Aubameya
Aubameyang and Lacazette

The duo seems to be getting well along together as they both pose a significant impact on the attack. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang had a difficult time against Manchester City defence as he was the only one producing a creative and offensive display against the City defence.

When Lacazette was substituted in, he made it easy for Arsenal to attack more than they did. However, Mesut Ozil also had a significant impact on the attack but didn't pay off as expected.

This clearly means that if Arsenal have Aubameyang and Lacazette start together with Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan playing in the mid-field together, Arsenal could have a severe attack to break Sarri's solid defence.

#2 Resting Guendouzi and Starting Ramsey and Torreira in central midfield

Rams
Ramsey and Torreira

To beat Chelsea, Arsenal need to have a holding midfielder like Torreira and a box to box midfielder like Ramsey. This will help stabilise Arsenal's midfield and give an easy time for planning their game before releasing the ball.

Arsenal's midfield against Manchester City lacked creativity and made it easy for City to dominate it easily. Matteo Guendouzi did not seem to have the pressure of facing heavyweights like Manchester City as it was his first match against such competition in his first game of the league.


#3 Starting Lichsteiner in defence

Listein
Lichsteiner vying for the ball against City's Kyle Walker

The new Arsenal defensive signing showed his worth when he was substituted in against Manchester City. He helped in stabilising the Gunners, and Manchester City were unable to attack like before.

The Swiss had 22 accurate passes, one perfect cross and one accurate long ball. This was a pleasing performance having played for 55 minutes. He could help the Arsenal defence if paired up with Hector Bellerin at the right back and Mustafi and Papastathopolous in the central defence. 







Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Maurizio Sarri Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Simon Kamau
CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate football fan and footballer.
