3 times Paul Pogba proved he is worth the £89 million for Manchester United

Love him or hate him, Paul Pogba is one of the top footballers in world football. He is an epitome of a proper midfielder and has a good blend of physique, size, speed and technical ability. A lot of talk over the last few seasons has revolved around his sideshows and off pitch antics including flashy haircuts.

The spotlight has always been on him at Manchester United given his world record transfer fee in 2016. Whenever he did not perform, various quarters were on his neck and said he was not worth a penny spent to get him. The situation escalated last season when he was dropped from the first team by United boss Jose Mourinho.

This was the genesis of what was to be a bittersweet relationship with the Portuguese manager. The situation spiralled over to the recent summer transfer market. It was widely reported that Barcelona representatives were monitoring his situation about a potential move.

Don't get it wrong because Pogba came to United on the back of some rich history. He was instrumental in helping Juventus lift four consecutive Serie A titles plus other domestic cups. It came as to no surprise that he attracted such a tidy sum. However, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have time and again been forced to pay top dollar for their signings.

There are moments when Pogba stepped up to the plate and showed the world that he is worth every cent that was spent on his services. His input was crucial as United grabbed the win and ultimately silenced the opposition.

#3 Manchester United vs Spurs (FA Cup)

In April 2018, United faced Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Spurs were the favourites given that Wembley was being used as their unofficial home stadium all season. Also, earlier on in the season, they had put United to the sword with a 2-0 win in the league.

Pogba was again over the spot as it was during that period that he was not the assured starter he had always been. A few decent performances prior to the game secured his place in the starting line up. Spurs took the lead in the 11th minute courtesy of Dele Alli after much dominance.

United needed a response from somewhere to dig themselves out from the jaws of defeat. In the 24th minute, Pogba took matters into his own hands. He shrugged Mousa Dembele off the ball on the left flank and delivered a sumptuous cross for the 1.69m Alexis Sanchez to score the equaliser.

United went on to win 2-1 and reached the final, in what turned out to be one his finest performances in a red shirt.

