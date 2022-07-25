Three most valuable players at Manchester City aged 25 or younger

Manchester City are one of the top teams in European football, winning the Premier League in four out of the last five seasons. They have a plethora of talent at their disposal, ranging from academy graduates to global superstars. Each of these players has an estimated value based on performance and age, among other factors.

While the club have the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, and others who are highly valued in the market, they have a few high-value young players as well. Mentioned below are three players aged 25 or younger who are the most valuable at the club. It's a good measure to see who are the most sellable assets and players that the club is likely to keep for the foreseeable future.

(Values via Transfermarkt)

#3 Rúben Dias (25) - £67.5 million

Rúben Dias - Centre-back

Rúben Dias is Manchester City's rock at the heart of their defense. Bought by the club in September 2020, he has made 90 appearances in all competitions. A back-to-back Premier League winner, City have probably finally found an adequate replacement for Vincent Kompany. Defenders can play until their late 30s, so to have someone so young as part of a club's spine is brilliant for longevity.

With Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and possibly others leaving the club this summer, Dias is one of the senior players in the squad right now. He has already captained the club in several games, traits he carried over from his days at Benfica.

Dias will hope he can continue to help City win titles and possibly clinch that elusive Champions League trophy.

#2 Phil Foden (22) - £81 million

Phil Foden - Winger/Midfielder

Phil Foden is Manchester City's only academy graduate who is a regular for the first-team squad. The 22-year-old has already made 167 appearances for the club, scoring 45 goals and providing 33 assists. Functioning as a winger or midfielder, he has gradually worked his way into Pep Guardiola's plans and has remained in the squad since.

Manchester City will hope that they can bring through more academy talent like Foden but having sold several of those players this summer, it is unlikely for now.

To have someone who is part of the club's DNA is great for the fans and gives them a special connection to the player. Foden is easily going to be a key player for the club for many seasons to come.

#1 Erling Haaland (21) - Manchester City's most valuable player at £135 million

Erling Haaland Present New Summer Signings

Manchester City bought Erling Haaland in June in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Norwegian prodigy broke through Bryne FK before moving to Molde in Norway.

After Molde, he signed for RB Salzburg and spent a year at the club before leaving for Borussia Dortmund. He made 88 appearances for the German club, scoring 85 goals and providing 22 assists. It is a mind-blowing record for a 21-year-old.

City were able to pay Haaland's release clause this summer, and they got him for a double-digit figure as opposed to the triple-digit figure he is valued at. Under Guardiola's tutelage, one expects Haaland's value to skyrocket in the coming seasons. Guardiola was in search of a striker to replace Sergio Aguero and has finally bought one of the best strikers in Europe.

Haaland's father, Alfe Haaland, played for the Cityzens, so there is a connection between the player and the club. These things can mean very little to some players, but Haaland, in his interviews, does seem to feel a genuine connection with the club. If Haaland hits the ground running, the title race could be over before it even starts.

