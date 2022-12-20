Three wingers to keep an eye on ahead of the January transfer window

Club football will return on Boxing Day, and a week later the January transfer window will open. At every major tournament, some players attract attention, including wingers. A transfer scramble should commence in January as teams try and nab the biggest stars.

Natural wingers are hard to come by in the modern game. Tactics and repetition have drained the creativity and flair of some players, and wingers thrive on those skills.

Despite this, a player who can score and assist goals is always in demand, and wingers provide both in bulk. We pick three players to keep an eye on during the January transfer window.

#1 Cody Gakpo - PSV Eindhoven - Left-winger

Cody Gakpo - The Netherlands

Cody Gakpo has been a standout player for PSV Eindhoven over the last few years. He has made 34 appearances for club and country this season, scoring 18 goals and assisting 18 more.

At the World Cup, he started all of the Netherlands' games and scored three goals. As far as all-rounders go in football, Gakpo is right up there.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague "[Cody Gakpo] has come through PSV’s ranks and sets a golden example for the young players in our academy."



@PSV | #UEL "[Cody Gakpo] has come through PSV’s ranks and sets a golden example for the young players in our academy." 🇳🇱 "[Cody Gakpo] has come through PSV’s ranks and sets a golden example for the young players in our academy."@PSV | #UEL https://t.co/5RUicOFVuo

Gakpo's contract with PSV ends in June 2026, so the Dutch club are under no pressure to sell. After an impressive World Cup, it makes sense to cash in on the player in January.

PSV manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has opened the door to an exit, as per the Manchester Evening News. Gakpo can play as a striker as well and would be an asset to any team.

#2 Hakim Ziyech - Chelsea - Right-winger

Hakim Ziyech - Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech barely got a start for Chelsea before the World Cup but he reminded the world of his talent with his run in the competition with Morocco. The 29-year-old made seven appearances for the African team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The statistics, though, don't reflect the determination and flair with which he fought for his country on the pitch.

Ziyech's contract ends in June 2025, and after a brilliant World Cup campaign, there will be a few more teams interested in his signature. As per Sports Illustrated, Ajax are interested in bringing Ziyech back to Amsterdam.

There are sure to be other clubs who enquire about the player as he looks to seek regular first-team football in the New Year.

#3 João Félix - Atletico Madrid - Left-winger

João Félix - Portugal

João Félix was the next big star when he signed for Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019. A skillful player who was used as an attacking midfielder at Benfica, he transitioned into a winger under Diego Simeone.

The Argentine's brand of football does not allow attackers to thrive, and Félix has stagnated because of it.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Atletico try to ask more than €100m for João. Mendes, discussing with many clubs.



More: João Felix, prepared to leave Atletico Madrid in 2023. He’s open to a new experience and so there are concrete chances to make the move in January.Atletico try to ask more than €100m for João. Mendes, discussing with many clubs.More: bit.ly/3PjaNDB João Felix, prepared to leave Atletico Madrid in 2023. He’s open to a new experience and so there are concrete chances to make the move in January. 🚨🇵🇹 #transfersAtletico try to ask more than €100m for João. Mendes, discussing with many clubs.More: bit.ly/3PjaNDB https://t.co/D3jzWcXDSk

The Portuguese made four appearances at the World Cup, scoring one goal and assisting two, and will be on the move in January. The Mirror reports that Arsenal are leading the race for Félix, and there have been talks with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Félix is bound to garner interest from several more clubs in January and a move away from Madrid is likely.

Poll : 0 votes