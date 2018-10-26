×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Tick tock: The 10 best Premier League players who will be available for free next summer

Kian Long
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
365   //    26 Oct 2018, 23:57 IST

Manchester United have quite a few contracts to sort out.
Manchester United have quite a few contracts to sort out.

There's always drama in the Premier League, but nothing is more intriguing than reading the drama of contract renewals. For those that don't know, when a player has less than six months remaining on his current contract, they become free to discuss wages with other clubs, ahead of a potential free transfer.

This has resulted in some real drama in the Premier League in the past, with perhaps the most notable case being Sol Campbell jumping the North London pond. He was the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, but he was tempted by Arsene Wenger's project, and he soon became an invincible with his former rivals.

While we shouldn't expect any drama of that magnitude, there are definitely some stories to look out for. That said, here are the 10 best players with contracts running out this summer:

#10 James Milner - Liverpool

With James Milner, you get a consistently solid and underrated player.
With James Milner, you get a consistently solid and underrated player.

James Milner, despite suffering an injury recently, got off to a good start this season. It's usually the case with Milner, being a consistent and underrated player in Liverpool's ranks.

With the Englishman, you always know what you're getting. He rarely lets the fans down, which is a reason why he's a fan favourite in Liverpool. He's not the typical player you would associate with playing under Klopp, but even the most exciting of tactics need somebody to calm the play down from time to time.

Milner's experience in England has given him an immense sense of versatility. While nowadays he seems to prefer playing on the flanks, he could just as easily do a job in the middle of the park, should Jurgen Klopp need him to.

He is getting on a bit now, ageing at 32 years old, but he isn't showing any signs of deterioration. Should he sign a new Liverpool deal, not only would it be warranted but Liverpool would be getting a good few years out of their loyal servant.

It remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal, but one thing's for sure, fans shouldn't be too pessimistic if he does stay with the club.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur David De Gea Anthony Martial Football Top 5/Top 10 EPL Transfer News Premier League Teams
Kian Long
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
10 Manchester United players who could leave on free...
RELATED STORY
Potential 2019 Free Transfers XI
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Manchester United comebacks in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 7 transfers that could happen on Deadline Day in the...
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of Premier League players who...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: August preview for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 sleepers to keep an eye out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Today BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Today SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Today WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
Tomorrow CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us