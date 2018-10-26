Tick tock: The 10 best Premier League players who will be available for free next summer

Kian Long FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 365 // 26 Oct 2018, 23:57 IST

Manchester United have quite a few contracts to sort out.

There's always drama in the Premier League, but nothing is more intriguing than reading the drama of contract renewals. For those that don't know, when a player has less than six months remaining on his current contract, they become free to discuss wages with other clubs, ahead of a potential free transfer.

This has resulted in some real drama in the Premier League in the past, with perhaps the most notable case being Sol Campbell jumping the North London pond. He was the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, but he was tempted by Arsene Wenger's project, and he soon became an invincible with his former rivals.

While we shouldn't expect any drama of that magnitude, there are definitely some stories to look out for. That said, here are the 10 best players with contracts running out this summer:

#10 James Milner - Liverpool

With James Milner, you get a consistently solid and underrated player.

James Milner, despite suffering an injury recently, got off to a good start this season. It's usually the case with Milner, being a consistent and underrated player in Liverpool's ranks.

With the Englishman, you always know what you're getting. He rarely lets the fans down, which is a reason why he's a fan favourite in Liverpool. He's not the typical player you would associate with playing under Klopp, but even the most exciting of tactics need somebody to calm the play down from time to time.

Milner's experience in England has given him an immense sense of versatility. While nowadays he seems to prefer playing on the flanks, he could just as easily do a job in the middle of the park, should Jurgen Klopp need him to.

He is getting on a bit now, ageing at 32 years old, but he isn't showing any signs of deterioration. Should he sign a new Liverpool deal, not only would it be warranted but Liverpool would be getting a good few years out of their loyal servant.

It remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal, but one thing's for sure, fans shouldn't be too pessimistic if he does stay with the club.

