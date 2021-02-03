Tigres vs Ulsan Hyundai prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2020

Tigres UNAL and Ulsan Hyundai lock horns on Thursday in the FIFA Club World Cup's second round.

The game commences at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, where Mexican heavyweights Tigres take on South Korean giants Ulsan.

Tigres, after a sorrowful 2019 where they missed out in the CONCACEF Champions League final, reemerged to win it the following year. Their authoritative run ended with a stunning victory over Los Angeles FC.

They haven't made the best of starts in the Mexican top-flight though, having collected seven wins from 17 outings. Tigres are also winless in their last three domestic matches.

Ulsan Hyundai enter this game on the back of a lengthy period of rest, as their last outing was the final of the AFC Champions League in December. With a staggering nine wins throughout the competition, the South Korean outfit portrayed serious character and precision in the competition.

This is likely to be a battle between Ulsan's solid defence and Tigres' attacking prowess.

Tigres vs Ulsan Hyundai head-to-head

Tigres and Ulsan Hyundai are yet to play a competitive fixture against each other.

Tigres average around 1.75 goals per game in the season. Meanwhile, Ulsan's defensive solidity is underlined by their record in the Champions Leage where they only let in seven goals.

Tigres form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Ulsan Hyundai form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Tigres vs Ulsan Hyundai team news

Tigres

Tigres' first-team stars Gonzalez and Andre-Pierre Gignac are set to return to the fold despite missing the previous league outing. They should feature from the bench.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tigres.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Gonzalez

Suspensions: None

Ulsan Hyundai

Shin Hyung-Min could be handed a debut alongside new recruitment Lukas Hinterseer from Hamburg. Ulsan have a fully-fit squad after a month-long break from professional football.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Tigres vs Ulsan Hyundai probable XI

Tigres predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Diego Reyes, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Duenas; Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro; Luis Quinones, Leonardo Fernandez, Javier Aquino; Julian Quinones

Ulsan Hyundai predicted XI (4-5-1): Jo Su-hak, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Ki-Hee, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson; Lee Dong-Jun, Yoon Bit-Garam, Won Du-Jae, Shin Hyung-Min, Kim In-sung; Kim Ji-Hyun

Tigres vs Ulsan Hyundai match prediction

Tigres have the collective firepower within their ranks to upstage Ulsan, who are otherwise heavily dependant on Yoon to supply the goods.

We expect a goalfest in the second half, with Tigres coming out on top as deserved winners.

Prediction: Tigres 3-2 Ulsan Hyundai

