Time and Patience essential ingredients for Sarri to implement ‘Sarri-ball’ at Chelsea

Leo Tolstoy, a Russian writer, who is regarded as one of the greatest authors of all time once said; ‘The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.’ Sadly enough, these unique characteristics are not embedded in Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner; Roman Abramovich, who is known as a ruthless person when it comes to sacking managers at the club.

A whopping amount of £89m has been spent by the Russian on sacking managers since he took control of the reigns as the owner of the West London outfit in 2004.

Maurizio Sarri was appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea to replace his compatriot, Antonio Conte; who was relieved of his duties as head coach of the club after an abysmal campaign in the Premier League last season.

Roman Abramovich must exercise patience with Sarri for the birth of ‘Sarri-ball’ at the Bridge

Time and patience are what Sarri needs at Chelsea if he is to succeed in the Premier League in his time with the club. The Italian gate crashed into the footballing community without permission with his fast, beautiful and attacking brand of football at Napoli dubbed ‘Sarri-ball.’

The birth of ‘Sarri-ball’ at Napoli did not happen overnight as the former banker needed time to implement and instil his idea of football to his players. In his first season at Napoli, they came out of the blocks slowly, losing to Sassuolo on the opening day of Serie A and only won one of their first five games.

With Sarri feeling the tip of the sharpened axe of De Laurentiis on his head, pleaded to the President of the club for more time and patience to enable him to implement his brand of football to the team, he said; ‘President, let me do it my way. We’ll maybe lose the first seven games but then the results will start to come, you’ll see.’

In his three years stint at Napoli, he kept establishing new club records one year and setting new personal bests the next with a team that has the fifth highest wage bill in the league. His Napoli side came close to ending the club’s 28-year title drought during the 2017- 2018 season with amassed points of 91.

At Chelsea, Sarri has less than a month to instil his attacking style of football into his players. Any artwork needs time and patience and needs above a quiet mind – Flora Thompson.

For Sarri to be able to display his artistry at the corridors of the Premier League, Roman Abramovich has to lay aside his axe that seems to chop the head of every manager at the club in the space of two years.

The appointment of the Napolitano to replace Antonio Conte was met with scepticism by a section of the Chelsea fans, who believe that Sarri cannot win anything with the club because he has never won a trophy with his brand of football.

Maurizio Sarri on winning a trophy with Chelsea

The 59 years old quickly assured the Chelsea fans in an interview on the club’s TV of his desire and willingness to win a trophy with Chelsea, even if, it comes at a cost of giving all his possessions.

He said: “I surely would give all my possessions to win something with Chelsea.”

Maurizio and his players are on tour in Australia for their preseason and will partake in seven training sessions at the WACA ground before facing off Perth Glory on Monday at the Optus Stadium. After that Chelsea face Inter Milan, Arsenal and Olympic Lyonnais before Sarri’s much anticipated first Premier League game against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sarri on the type of manager he is

The Italian describes himself as a more pitch manager than a general manager when asked about transfers.

He said: “I feel much more a pitch manager, a field manager than a general manager. I think I’m one of the few managers who are bored by the transfer market. I’m not interested in it. Our task as managers is growing the players we have.”

Maurizio Sarri is the sixth Italian to manage Chelsea.