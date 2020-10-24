It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for Manchester United this season and they are yet to prove themselves to the world despite playing seven games.

Several Manchester United fans are left frustrated by the team’s inconsistency, especially with their questionable performances and results on the pitch.

The Red Devils started the season with a disastrous 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, followed by an unconvincing 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, has since won three of their last four games, including an impressive win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

🗣️ Ole on Saturday's opposition: "Football is settling and teams are getting into their shape.



"It’s going to be a tough game — we played them four times last year and know them very well."#MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/21vS3zdnjs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 23, 2020

It was one of those games where the team barely managed a win. Despite starting the game without the regulars like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and captain Harry Maguire, they still managed to match PSG.

However, the humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham remains fresh in the minds of their fans.

As Man United prepares to face Chelsea this weekend, the question on the everyones's mind, especially the loyal fans is, 'will Manchester United perform?'

The Red Devils have gained notoriety for being totally unpredictable. They can play like world champions one day and put up a lethargic, lifeless performance the very next.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 26 goals in 27 games across all competitions since joining Man Utd:



◉ 15 goals

◉ 11 assists



Despite the bonkers numbers, he was still surprised about being named captain for the PSG game. 😅 pic.twitter.com/mnd0EQcSXJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2020

And there is enough evidence of this behavious. Man United were impressive in the league cup against Brighton, but were totally unreliable against Tottenham after their international break.

Calling the team inconsistent is justified by their tepid performance. The downside to Ole’s reign as manager has been the fact that the team religiously takes one step forward but ensure they take two steps back as well. They need to break the cycle.

The PSG win was huge and it’s time they build on that consistency. Hopefully, that streak is upheld against Chelsea on Saturday.

Anything less than a win against the Blues will be a major drawback for Manchester United following the team’s conquest in Paris.