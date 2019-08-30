'Time to practice our corners' react Borrusia Dortmund after UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw

2019/20 UEFA Champions League

The draw for UEFA Champions League group stage took place in Monaco on Thursday, 29 August, along with numerous individual awards. UEFA Men's Player of the year was awarded to Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk while UEFA Women's Player of the year was awarded to English full-back Lucy Bronze.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker won goalkeeper of the season award, Van Dijk won defender of the season award whereas Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi won midfielder and forward of the season awards respectively.

Apart from the individual accolades, the draw for Champions League group stage caught everyone's attention. The 32 qualified teams were drawn into 8 groups of four with no teams from the same pot and national league being drawn in one group.

2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Group F and Group H can easily be declared as two of the toughest groups as the former consists of 3 previous Champions League winners (Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan) whereas the latter includes current Europa League winners Chelsea FC, Dutch champions AFC Ajax, Valencia and LOSC Lille.

Other groups to watch out for are, Group A which includes 13 time winners Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The group also includes Club Brugge and Galatasaray. Group B consists of reigning German champions Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos and Red star Belgrade, the two fixtures between Bayern and Tottenham promise to provide some enthralling football action.

Atletico Madrid have been given a chance to avenge last season's heartbreaking exit from the round of 16 as they are drawn with Juventus in Group D along with Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage will kick off on 17th September and conclude on 11th December 2019. The group stage draw has promised many mouth watering encounters between Europe's elite clubs and football fans across the globe can't wait to catch the Champions league action.

Let's take a look at how the twitterverse reacted to UEFA Champions league group stage draw.

Niko Kovač on the #UCLdraw: "This is a very interesting group, I'm looking forward to these opponents and also to the stadiums away, which promise big atmospheres. I am confident that we will make it to the knockout round." pic.twitter.com/Gn9v8I7rhJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2019

Time to practice our corners 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/ua104F7CWo — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 29, 2019