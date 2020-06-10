Timo Werner and Chelsea FC could be a match made in heaven

A look at how Timo Werner could fit in at Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

The German striker is a proven goal-scorer and his versatility could make Chelsea a force to reckon with next season.

Timo Werner

Since last season, Timo Werner and Liverpool FC were that inseparable couple of Hollywood everyone was talking about. Would Timo Werner join Liverpool FC?

Such was the productivity of the rumour mill that Werner joining Liverpool started looking like a matter of when rather than if. Timo Werner had earlier expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp.

"You have there the best coach in the world in Jurgen Klopp. There are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit (there)," said Timo Werner after scoring in RB Leipzig's 5-0 victory over FC Schalke 04.

Jurgen Klopp too, reciprocated with his interest in the German striker. The fans were already dreaming of Timo Werner joining the famous trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Anfield. The ‘Welcome to Liverpool’ compilations were piling up on YouTube. Amidst all the build-up to the possible move, the COVID pandemic happened.

Priorities changed for Liverpool FC. Timo Werner had hinted of his move away from RB Leipzig so publicly that there was no point in him staying back at Leipzig. Enter Chelsea FC who changed the dynamics of this transfer story.

The London club got in agreement with the player over transfer terms, including lucrative wages of £ 200,000 a week. Reports suggest Chelsea FC have already triggered the German’s release clause, though there has not yet been any official confirmation on the same.

Chelsea-bound striker Timo Werner got another assist today.



But Champions League chasing RB Leipzig were held by bottom side Paderborn.



Read all about it: https://t.co/Dxf6mijg7I pic.twitter.com/Rs1UsT3Uni — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 6, 2020

Turbo Timo all the Way

AS Monaco v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League

Purely going by statistics, Timo Werner has been in blazing form during the 2019-20 season. He has netted 31 goals and assisted another 13 so far in the season. While doing so, he won the Man of the Match award 11 times. On that note, let us have a look at his style of play.

Timo Werner is a striker with clinical finishing, turbo pace and good control on the ball. While he is predominantly a right-footed player, his effectiveness with the left foot is passable. Over the season, Werner has finished some brilliantly-initiated counter-attacks, thanks to his electrifying pace.

The German striker has an amazing positional sense. He is aware of his teammates’ positions and makes full use of it to add to his assists’ tally.

Another feature of Timo Werner's game is his versatility. Timo Werner is capable enough to play on the left-wing as an inverted winger and is used to shifting positions and transitional play with his teammates. He also tries to chip in with defensive contributions, which is reflective in his statistics of 0.6 tackles per game.

With so much to offer, there is little doubt that the amount of his release clause is nothing more than dirt cheap for such a versatile player. But what does he add to the Chelsea FC?

Is Timo Werner Frank Lampard's most wanted man?

Timo Werner

Frank Lampard is a man on a mission to bring the trophy days back at his club. Ever since his appointment, the vibes at Chelsea have changed. With the transfer ban already inflicted before he could take things under his control, Lampard baptised his young Blues by making them walk on the fire of Premier League’s ruthless tussle.

Lampard's boys played with a lot of gut and flair, and their fearless brand of football was appreciated by many. Frank Lampard and his boys have had a successful stint for the Stamford Bridge club this season.

But the move for Timo Werner is a statement of intent by Lampard. If the move materialises, the German would be a sure shot starter at Chelsea. Lampard has been looking for a striker who is clinical in converting chances and at the same time loves overlapping with his attacking partners.

With 218 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, Timo Werner would bring experience and proven goal-scoring ability to Chelsea FC. With Werner leading the attack, Lampard can rely on counter-attacking football to get the better of stronger teams like Liverpool, both the Manchester teams and Tottenham Hotspur.

Another striking feature of Timo Werner’s game is his co-ordination with the flank players. Werner’s performance spiked when Christopher Nkunku, Leipzig’s creator-in-chief, was deployed on the flank. At Chelsea, Timo Werner would have another new signing, Hakim Ziyech, on the right flank who, like Nkunku, loves to feed the sniper of his team.

Chelsea FC probable XI in 2020/21

Considering the firepower at hand, Frank Lampard may likely shift to 4-2-3-1 in the 2020/21 season. With another left-bank signing (read Ben Chilwell) on the radar, Lampard can have his wing-backs bombing ahead, with the double pivot of Kante and Jorginho covering the centre backs. Christian Pulisic could take on the left-wing, Mason Mount the number ten role and Hakim Ziyech responsible for the right flank, that would allow Timo Werner to be even more explosive up front.

Timo Werner could be a perfect fit at Chelsea:

Timo Werner

There is no doubt that if Timo Werner indeed moves to Chelsea FC, it is going to change the equation of Premier League battle next season.

Chelsea would cease to remain as the dark horse and their fans could fancy winning the Premier League title. The blue side of London hasn’t been lucky in terms of signing a forward lately, with Diego Costa being an exception. Every Blues fan would hope that Timo Werner breaks that hoodoo, and does so in style!