Timo Werner finally shows flashes of his RB Leipzig form after starring against Southampton

Timo Werner's time at Chelsea has been a mixed bag. He certainly hasn't been a hit, but it's also difficult to describe him as a flop, as he has had his moments.

The Germany international was bought to lead the Blues as their main striker following a season where he scored 34 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig.

However, since joining the English side, he is yet to rediscover his best form. If anything, he has been far from the level that convinced Chelsea to part with £47.6 million for his signature.

Werner's case has been a curious one: he can be unplayable in one breath and completely atrocious the next minute, and it's his inconsistency that frustrates Chelsea fans.

Squawka @Squawka



Southampton

Burnley

Newcastle

Sheffield United

West Ham



If only he could play the Saints every week. Timo Werner has now scored 8 goals in 51 Premier League appearances:SouthamptonBurnleyNewcastleSheffield UnitedWest HamIf only he could play the Saints every week. Timo Werner has now scored 8 goals in 51 Premier League appearances:⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Southampton⚽️ Burnley⚽️ Newcastle⚽️ Sheffield United⚽️ West HamIf only he could play the Saints every week. 😅 https://t.co/d7J9WTQN0S

Werner stars against the Saints

That said, though, the 26-year-old was at his best when the Blues played against Southampton in the Premier League last Saturday.

Starting on the left flank, Werner teamed up with Mason Mount and compatriot Kai Havertz to run riot against the hapless Saints at St. Mary's.

Werner was the star of the show in the 6-0 win, and could've ended the game with at least six goals to his name after scoring twice and hitting the woodwork three times.

The German forward also had eight shots, four of which were on target, and made one key pass. This was certainly his best performance in a Chelsea shirt in a long time and he must now build on it to retain his position in the starting line-up.

90min @90min_Football



A sinner against the Saints. Timo Werner has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton, than all other PL teams combined.A sinner against the Saints. Timo Werner has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton, than all other PL teams combined.A sinner against the Saints. 😈 https://t.co/1ThZjOXrFN

Werner showing flashes of RB Leipzig form

The Werner that the world saw at RB Leipzig was full of confidence, always running at defenders and, more importantly, very clinical.

While Chelsea fans haven't seen much of that version yet, he showed flashes of his ruthlessness in front of goal by tearing Southampton apart.

As Chelsea prepare to embark on a quest to overturn a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, the Blues will need every striker at their best and Werner's form offers hope.

"He [Werner] looked confident, he took the chance that he got. There were a lot of things made for him and his style of play and it suited him very good," Thomas Tuchel told Chelseafc.com.

"He took the chance and he made his point and could have scored more, but of course these are the kind of performances that strikers need and we need from the strikers. It’s a give and take.

"His attitude has always been good but he still needs to learn to adapt through moments like this, because he used to play regularly and used to play in teams that are built for him and he played for a transition team before, and sometimes we have a lot of ball possession."

Werner has come under criticism in recent months over his performances, but now he has the chance to go on a consistent run. Only then can he win over his doubters and prove that his performance against the Saints was no fluke.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar