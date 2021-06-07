Opinion: Huge signs of promise for Timo Werner despite a challenging first season at Chelsea 

After enduring a challenging first season in England, Timo Werner ended it in fine style. He was part of the Chelsea team that lifted the biggest trophy in European football after defeating Manchester City 1-0. It was a maiden Champions League triumph for the German, as well as for most of his teammates.

Timo Werner started the game in a central striking role which has been where he has played the majority of his football since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Werner's performance followed a similar pattern to much of his football for Chelsea this season. There was plenty of hard work and commitment and he was a constant menace to the Manchester City defense with his pace.

However, when chances presented themselves Timo Werner was unable to finish them. Low on confidence in front of goal, Werner snatched at his opportunities and was replaced with less than half an hour of the match to go.

A return of 12 goals in 52 appearances seems disappointing for a striker with a hefty price tag and an excellent record in the Bundesliga. But the statistics don't tell the full tale of Timo Werner's first season in England.

A forward player of his evident caliber will be understandably disappointed with his goal tally. Werner was still comfortably Chelsea's most effective player when it came to goal involvement.

👀 Combined goals and assists for Chelsea in all competitions this season:



Timo Werner: 2⃣7⃣

Tammy Abraham: 1⃣8⃣

Mason Mount: 1⃣8⃣

Kai Havertz: 1⃣8⃣

Olivier Giroud: 1⃣1⃣

Hakim Ziyech: 🔟

Christian Pulisic: 🔟

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 🔟 pic.twitter.com/uKVASFxfdU — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 31, 2021

Alongside his goal tally Werner created an impressive 15 goals for his Chelsea team-mates. This highlights the unselfish nature of his play and the important role he plays for the wider team, even at times when his goals have dried up.

It should also be recognized that it was Timo Werner's first season with a new team in a new league. It was inevitable that he was going to take time to adapt as many players do when coming to the Premier League.

Werner also didn't have the usual full pre-season to bed in with his new squad. Chelsea played their final game of the 2019-20 season, their FA Cup final loss to Arsenal, on 1 August 2020. They played their first match of the 2020-21 season on 14 September 2020.

The German international also wasn't joining a settled side. After their transfer embargo was lifted, Chelsea spent over £200 million improving their squad.

Werner wasn't the only one of those players to struggle at times throughout the season. Kai Havertz may have scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final but he has only registered nine all season. Meanwhile Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy all had dips in form throughout the course of the season.

🎼 I just can't get enough...🎼🥳🏆 pic.twitter.com/lJKzBvKcN7 — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) May 30, 2021

Ultimately Timo Werner will be judged on how he performs in his second season in England and there are undoubtedly areas of his game he needs to improve.

A player with Timo Werner's electric pace should not get caught offside as often as he does. His finishing, too, as clinical as it was previously in Germany, needs to improve greatly.

But the promise and potential is evident. With the belief and guidance of Thomas Tuchel, and the confidence provided by a UEFA Champions League victory, Timo Werner has the ability to realize his potential in 2021-22.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar