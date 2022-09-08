Todd Boehly sent text message to Chelsea stars to inform them of Thomas Tuchel's sacking: Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly informed the players of the imminent sacking of Thomas Tuchel through texts. According to The Daily Star, Boehly sent the Blues' players text messages before parting ways with Tuchel.

The German tactician met with the club's hierarchy at the Cobham training ground on Wednesday morning. As per the report, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager was shocked by the news that he has lost his job despite a poor start to the season.

The Chelsea players reportedly arrived a few hours later for an afternoon training session after each of them received a text message informing the decision to sack Tuchel.

Blues owner Todd Boehly himself addressed the players and offered to answer any questions regarding the decision. Thereafter, he went off to meet Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter, who is reportedly set to succeed Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Good luck finding another world class manager that cares about your club the way Tuchel did Chelsea. Good luck finding another world class manager that cares about your club the way Tuchel did Chelsea. https://t.co/QaKEjeWXo8

The aforementioned report claims that the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League was the final straw. But the new owners had concerns about Tuchel's suitability for the job following the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Todd Boehly did back Tuchel in the transfer market this summer as the Blues splashed out over £250 million on new signings.

Graham Potter in line to become the next Chelsea boss

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is set to be announced as the new Chelsea manager, according to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports.

B/R Football @brfootball Won Champions League within five months in charge

Reached five finals in less than two seasons

Won three trophies



End of an era for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. Won Champions League within five months in chargeReached five finals in less than two seasonsWon three trophiesEnd of an era for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. ▪️ Won Champions League within five months in charge▪️ Reached five finals in less than two seasons▪️ Won three trophiesEnd of an era for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. https://t.co/TG54M0qrzc

Since being appointed by Brighton in 2019, Potter has done an incredible job at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have played an attractive brand of football under the 47-year-old and are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 13 points in six games.

We will have to wait and see whether the former Swansea City manager manages to live up to the expectations at a much bigger club.

