Tokushima Vortis vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Tokushima Vortis are set to take on Nagoya Grampus on May 22 at Pocari Sweat Stadium, as they aim to restore their confidence in the second half of the J1 League season.

Tokushima rescued their league campaign with a 1-0 victory against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, thanks to a timely winner from Takeru Kishimoto. They have collected 17 points from 15 matches, having won just five of their games thus far.

On the contrary, Nagoya Grampus are enjoying a dream season, as they are only behind Kawasaki Frontale. With 35 points from 17 outings, they have proved they can dig wins out with resilience and sturdy defending.

They'll be favorites against Tokushima Vortis, due to their stellar defensive record in the league. Nagoya have the joint second-best defense in the division, only behind third-placed Sagan Tosu.

Tokushima Vortis vs Nagoya Grampus head-to-head

Tokushima Vortis' record against Nagoya Grampus makes for grim reading, as they have only managed to win once against Saturday's opponents. Two matches have seen both teams share the spoils, and Nagoya have won three games.

Tokushima Vortis form guide (J1 League): W-L-L-L-L

Nagoya Grampus form guide (J1 League): W-L-W-L-L

Tokushima Vortis vs Nagoya Grampus team news

Tokushima Vortis

Tokushima have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this fixture. The likes of Yudai Konishi and Dusan Cveinovic will be hoping for a place in the starting XI after a couple of bright performances off the bench.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya have no new injuries ahead of their game against Tokushima. They're likely to keep their 4-2-3-1 shape, and rely on wingers to get into narrow and advanced spaces. Mu Kanazaki has a long-term injury since last year and is not likely to come back soon. Ryogo Yamasaki missed the last game and is a doubt for this game as well.

Injuries: Mu Kanazaki

Doubtful: Ryogo Yamasaki

Suspensions: None

Tokushima Vortis vs Nagoya Grampus probable XI

Tokushima Vortis predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Naoto Kamifukumoto; Takeru Kishimoto, Caca, Shota Fukuoka, Diego; Tokuma Suzuki, Ken Iwao; Cristian Battocchio, Taisei Miyashiro, Koki Sugimori; Yuki Kakita

Nagoya Grampus probable XI (4-2-3-1): Mitch Langerak; Shumpei Naruse, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Yuichi Maruyama, Yutaka Yoshida; Sho Inagaki, Takuji Yonemoto; Mateus, Augusto Xavier, Yuki Soma; Yoichiro Kakitani

Tokushima Vortis vs Nagoya Grampus match prediction

Nagoya have been in the red-hot form this season, and it's hard to see Tokushima Vortis taking any points from this game.

Nagoya's Kakitani and Mateus are expected to find the back of the net once again, leaving Tokushima lurching and staring at their ninth defeat of the J1 League season. It could, however, begin as a cagey affair with the hosts putting bodies behind the line before eventually losing concentration at the back.

Nevertheless, expect a goalfest from the away side.

Predicted score: Tokushima Vortis 0-3 Nagoya Grampus

