Tokyo Olympics 2020: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing, important records, stats and more

While Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide Portugal legend, success at the Olympics is the one thing conspicuous by its absence in his glittering career. The talismanic striker did participate in the 2004 Summer Olympics but was unable to inspire his side to a gold medal at the time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was 19 years of age at the Athens Olympics and was part of a talented Portugal squad. The young winger was already making waves under Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United but was yet to hit his peak as a forward.

Unlike his arch-rival Lionel Messi, however, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to secure a gold medal at the Olympics. Portugal struggled to get going in 2004 and crashed out of the competition in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo did manage to impress at the Olympics and also found the back of the net against Morocco. Portugal flattered to deceive, however, and finished at the bottom of their group.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Portugal have not made it past the qualifying stages this year and their men's football team has failed to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Cristiano Ronaldo will be unable to participate in the competition and win himself a gold medal this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's participation at the Olympics would likely have been a doubt regardless of Portugal's fortunes in their qualification campaign. The Juventus striker played a massive role in his nation's Euro 2020 campaign and is now taking a break from the sport.

Portugal survived the Group of Death at UEFA Euro 2020 and looked set to scythe through their competition with their impressive attack. The Iberian giants were undone by a brilliant goal by Thorgan Hazard in the Round of 16, however, and were unable to defend their crown.

✅ 109 goals



Cristiano Ronaldo did achieve an extraordinary individual feat at Euro 2020, however, and became the most prolific goalscorer in men's international football by matching Ali Daei's historic 109-goal record.

Juventus kick off their Serie A campaign next month and will be intent on restoring their place at the top of the Italian league. Cristiano Ronaldo was their top scorer with 29 league goals last season and is currently in the goalscoring form of his life. The Portuguese striker is pivotal to the Bianconeri's fortunes and will need to step up yet again this year.

