Fikayo Tomori's special moment against Mohamed Salah

Ishan Shah FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Nov 2019, 20:44 IST SHARE

Tomori has been exceptional for Chelsea this season.

One player who epitomises the youth revolution at Chelsea is 21-year-old centre-back Fikayo Tomori. Tomori, who was Derby County's Player of the Year under Frank Lampard last season, has made a meteoric rise to becoming one of the best defenders in England on current form.

From being the 5th choice centre-back option for Chelsea at the beginning of the season, Tomori now finds himself irreplaceable in defence as he proves his consistency at the highest level.

The Calgary born defender has been at Chelsea since he was 8 years old, starting out as a striker before moving into defence (that would explain his outrageous goal against Wolves). At the Chelsea academy, Tomori won back to back FA Youth Cups and UEFA Youth Leagues (Youth version of the Champions League) in 2015 and 2016.

At the international level, Tomori was a part of the England under-20 squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017, before becoming a member of Chelsea's famous loan army at the age of 18.

Loan spells at Brighton, Hull City, and Derby County in the Championship have shaped Tomori into the player he is today.

Tomori also shares a close relationship with his family. Speaking in an interview with Versus, Tomori recalls a very special moment of the season where he got the better of Mohamed Salah.

Tomori said: "I remember in that game my Dad was in the crowd and I made a tackle on Salah where I went firm, but fair, won the ball and everyone at Stamford Bridge was cheering! I remember looking to this little corner of the ground where I know my parents sit. I just looked up and saw my Dad cheering - that was a crazy moment for me.

I remember him going on last season about how good Salah, Mane, and Firmino all were in the Champions League and then in that moment I was like 'I've just tackled Mo Salah and he just saw it'. Yeah, that was a good moment!"

Off the football pitch, Tomori is a well-grounded and humble individual. Speaking in a press conference after getting his first England call up, Tomori revealed that he is currently in his 3rd year of an online Business Management Degree. He understands that there is a life to live beyond football and spends 8-10 hours a week reading and preparing.

With pace, strength, passing ability, aerial threat and understanding of the game that Tomori possesses, it would be a safe bet to say that he will soon get his first start for England, and will certainly be one to watch for the rest of this season.