Zidane's Real Madrid must begin renaissance against Sevilla

Being the manager of Real Madrid has never been an easy job and Zinedine Zidane is currently facing his toughest spell as Los Blancos boss.

The Frenchman enjoyed a fruitful first stint with the Spanish giants, where he won three successive UEFA Champions League titles, the La Liga, the Copa del Rey and other trophies.

However, his second stint at the Bernabeu has not gone according to plan so far. Despite winning the league last season, Zidane’s Real Madrid have made a poor start to the current campaign and things do not look good at the moment.

They currently occupy the fourth position in the La Liga table and risk dropping down to the Europa League following a disastrous run in the Champions League. The Blancos suffered their third loss in five games when they fell 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk this week.

Zinedine Zidane has lost as many #UCL group stage games (2) in 2020/21 as in his previous three Champions League group stage campaigns combined as Real Madrid manager. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MypRJ0MY0A — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 1, 2020

For a club that has dominated European football in recent years, it looks like Real Madrid are slowly gradually returning to their drab era during the mid-2000s.

After losing to Shakhtar, Zidane was asked if he was considering resigning from his post but the Frenchman was clear that he would continue at the club.

“I am not going to resign – not at all," the Real Madrid boss said, as quoted by Goal. “We have always had delicate moments. It is true that this is a bad streak, in terms of results, but we must continue. Today was a final, we prepared very well, but we know there is a game to go and we have to win and that's it."

Real Madrid can begin their revival during the La Liga fixture against Sevilla

Advertisement

Real Madrid have to turn things around this season and the game against Sevilla on Saturday will be the perfect place to start a revival. Sevilla are also not in their best form, having suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss against Chelsea in the Champions League this week.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will be equally desperate to return to winning ways. A win for Madrid, though, will go a long way to boost the confidence of the team.

After a miserable month, the Sevilla game represents the perfect opportunity for Real Madrid and Zidane to return to winning ways. They must make the most of this game or risk facing a crisis early in the season.