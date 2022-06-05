"Too much quality" - Liverpool midfielder Fabinho wowed by 24-year-old Premier League star's ability

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has heaped praise on Brazil teammate Bruno Guimaraes, stating that he has "too much quality."

Guimaraes has been a revelation since his arrival at Newcastle United in January from Olympique Lyon. He scored five goals and made an assist in his 17 appearances following his £40 million transfer.

Both defensive midfielders came on as substitutes in the second half during their nation's 5-1 victory over South Korea on June 2. Guimaraes provided an assist for Gabriel Jesus for the final goal of the match.

Guimaraes has played a part in each of Brazil's previous four encounters.

According to HITC Sport, Fabinho posted a picture on Instagram of the duo, along with the caption "too much quality." In-turn, Guimaraes posted a picture on his Instagram story of the Liverpool star along with a caption that read "my brother."

The 24-year-old's stunning form was also a major factor behind the Toon Army's positive upturn in results towards the end of the campaign.

The South American giants will continue their Asian tour when they face Japan on Monday as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Special. Bruno Guimaraes' last 4 Brazil matches...- 17 mins played, 1 assist- 8 mins played, 1 assist- 90 mins played, 1 goal + 1 assist- 9 mins played, 1 assistSpecial. #NUFC Bruno Guimaraes' last 4 Brazil matches... 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇵🇾 - 17 mins played, 1 assist 🅰️🇨🇱 - 8 mins played, 1 assist 🅰️🇧🇴 - 90 mins played, 1 goal + 1 assist ⚽️🅰️🇰🇷 - 9 mins played, 1 assist 🅰️Special. #NUFC https://t.co/PpGelrfIsC

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer lavishes Brazil midfielder with praise

The Magpies' all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer (206 goals) has made no secret of the fact that he is a huge admirer of the Guimaraes. Just prior to the Premier League campaign ending, the former England forward stated on PL Productions (as per HITC Sport):

“That guy Bruno Guimaraes, what a signing he has been. The fans adore him. They love his passion. They love his ability. They also love the fact that he understands the area and gets the area and what it’s about. He has made a magnificent start to his Newcastle career. He has got the crowd right behind him, and rightfully so."

He added:

“He’s only going to get better and his ability will be able to attract better players. When they see the likes of him going there, and Trippier, then they will think ‘there is something happening at Newcastle’ and it’s because of players like him trusting what the manager and owners have told them.”

The Tyneside club are set for a huge summer in the transfer market following their infamous takeover by a Saudi-led consortium last October.

Newcastle are now one of the richest clubs in the world, and will be hopeful that their signings during this window will be as successful as Guimaraes.

