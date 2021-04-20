Toothless Liverpool slip up against Leeds United as Premier League top-four hopes wither

Liverpool endured one of their most frustrating nights on and off the pitch on Monday night.

The Reds were subjected to jeers ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United. A crowd of fans gathered outside Elland Road to express their displeasure with the Merseyside club’s decision to join the breakaway European Super League.

It was no different inside the stadium as Leeds United players warmed up in t-shirts with the inscription: “Football is for the fans.”

It was later revealed that similar protest statements were left in Liverpool’s dressing room.

Liverpool drop points against Leeds United

Liverpool went into Monday’s game with an opportunity to break into the Premier League’s top four. However, they fluffed their lines after being held to a 1-1 draw.

It was a game of two halves, with Liverpool dominating the first half, and Leeds United controlling the second.

The Reds opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Sadio Mane was set up by Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, that was as far as Jurgen Klopp’s side went.

Leeds United assumed control of the game and were deservedly rewarded with an equalizer from Diego Llorente.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were perhaps unlucky not to have won the game, having created several chances in the second half, only to be thwarted by Alisson Becker.

Liverpool remain outside the Premier League top four

By dropping points against Leeds United, Liverpool will remain outside the Premier League top four for yet another week.

With Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United dropping points, this was the perfect chance for the Reds to break into the top four. However, they remain in the sixth position and could fall further behind if Chelsea win their game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp lamented after the game (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com):

“We controlled that quite well, caused them a lot of problems, scored a wonderful goal [and] could have scored others, should have scored in the second half with the counter-attacks – didn’t do that and then you keep the game open."

“Then we got step by step a bit deeper, defended deeper, and that makes no sense. That doesn’t help.”

Liverpool now risk missing out on Champions League qualification and could come to rue dropping points against Leeds United at the end of the season.