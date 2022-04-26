Toothless Tottenham held by Brentford as Spurs’ Champions League hopes suffer blow

For the second game running, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to take their destiny into their own hands. The Lilywhites were held to a goalless draw by Brentford in their Premier League clash on Saturday, April 23.

Antonio Conte’s side have worked hard to get themselves in contention for a top-four place, but they’ve stuttered in the Premier League in recent weeks. They went on a run of four consecutive victories, where they impressively scored 14 goals in the process. However, Spurs have now failed to win either of their last two league games.

Spurs were beaten at home by Brighton and Hove Albion last week. They again failed to register a shot en route to the draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Tottenham were disappointing against Brighton, but their performance against Brentford was far worse and would’ve gotten Conte worried.

Despite having more of the ball, it was simply possession without purpose. Spurs struggled to break down their well-organised opponents. Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski were completely marked out, with the attacking trio unable to spark any magic.

It was a toothless performance from Conte’s side. They have gone from scoring 14 goals in four matches to drawing blanks in each of their last two games.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 🎙 “We have to try to improve”



Antonio Conte on a disappointing performance. 🎙 “We have to try to improve”Antonio Conte on a disappointing performance. https://t.co/7kK7Q0WF3f

Tottenham’s top-four hopes suffer blow

Tottenham started the weekend in the Premier League’s top four, but have dropped to fifth place after drawing against Brentford.

Arsenal are now slight favorites to clinch the final Champions League spot. This comes as a result of Spurs’ poor recent form and Arsenal’s successive wins against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Conte said after the Brentford game, as quoted by Spurs TV:

"We wanted to get the three points, we wanted to win, but at the same time, I think it’s fair that today a draw is right.”

“Now we have to continue to work and play these last five games and see at the end of the season the position we are able to reach."

“I repeat, if you remember after the last game I said this team has to learn that a game where you are not able to win, you have not to lose. This was another game where we had to pay great attention."

The top-four race is now a straight fight between Tottenham and Arsenal.

Spurs’ Champions League hopes may have suffered a blow after they dropped points against Brentford but there’s still all to play for. It remains to be seen which side will have the consistency to finish the season strongly.

