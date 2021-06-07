5 current Tottenham Hotspur players who have won the most trophies

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the emerging superpowers of European football. Despite being ridiculed by opposing fans for a lack of silverware in recent years, Spurs hold a rich history.

They were the first-ever British side to win a European competition, having lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963. Overall, Spurs are the sixth most successful English side in terms of silverware.

However, no one can argue that Spurs have underperformed in terms of trophies in the 21st century. The 2008 League Cup victory remains their only piece of silverware this century. The club have come very close since, most notably losing out in the 2018/19 Champions League final to Liverpool and recently experiencing defeat to Manchester City in the 2021 League Cup final.

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to appoint a manager after letting Jose Mourinho go, and with the future of star striker Harry Kane up in the air, it will be interesting to see how the club shape up next season.

In this article, we look at the current Tottenham Hotspur players who have won the most trophies in their careers:

Note – Players who were on loan at Tottenham Hotspur (eg. Gareth Bale) this season have been excluded from this list.

#5 Toby Alderweireld (trophies won - 7)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Alderweireld has won league titles in both Spain & Netherlands

Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham Hotspur's defensive mainstay, has been a vital cog in the Spurs machinery for the past six seasons. Despite his advancing years, the 32-year-old still maintains his status as the leader of the Spurs backline.

Having started at the famed Ajax academy, Alderweireld has always been a technically sound player. The Belgian spent five successful seasons at the Amsterdam Arena, winning the Eredivisie on four occasions, a KNVB Cup & a Johan Cruyff Shield before departing.

His poise and calmness on the ball, combined with the recovery pace attracted a lot of interest amongst Europe’s big boys in 2013. Atletico Madrid eventually won out and snapped him up for a paltry sum of €7 million since he only had a year remaining on his contract.

A settled & reliable pairing of Diego Godin and Miranda blocked Alderweireld’s path to the Atletico first team as he made only 12 appearances in the league. The Belgian’s versatility helped Atletico win their first La Liga title in 17 years, holding off the powerful duo of Barcelona & Real Madrid. The season could have turned out even better had they managed to beat city rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Surprisingly, this turned out to be Alderweireld’s only season in Spain, as a loan move to the Premier League with Southampton beckoned in 2014. Strong performances on the South Coast convinced Tottenham Hotspur to shell out £11.4 million for the defender, as he was reunited with his former Ajax and Belgian National side teammate – Jan Vertonghen.

Six strong seasons have followed in the English capital with Tottenham Hotspur without any silverware. The closest he’s come was the 2019 Champions League final, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

Trophies won:

Eredivisie – 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14

KNVB Cup – 2009/10

Johan Cruyff Shield – 2013

La Liga – 2013/14

#4 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (trophies won - 8)

The Denmark international was a part of the Bayern squad that won the treble in 2012

Fourth on this list is a former treble winner and Tottenham Hotspur's current midfield general, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Signed at the start of the 2020/21 season from Southampton for £15 Million, Højbjerg turned out to be one ofTottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy’s shrewdest buys as the Danish international started all 38 games in the Premier League this season.

Højbjerg was a graduate of the famed Bayern Munich Academy where he spent four years, two seasons as a squad player and the remaining two out on loan. Getting into the Bayern side in the early 2010s was certainly a daunting challenge for any player, let alone a youngster trying to make a name for himself.

Despite making just 25 appearances across four seasons in Bavaria, the Dane was part of multiple trophy-winning sides. He was a 4x Bundesliga champion, 3x DFB Pokal & a Club World Cup winner with Bayern.

A lack of playing time saw Højbjerg leave Bayern permanently for Southampton in 2016, and following four successful seasons on the south coast, the Danish international completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Since leaving Bayern, Højbjerg has come close twice to winning the League cup (2016/17 & 2020/21), falling short on both occasions.

Trophies won:

Bundesliga – 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16

DPB Pokal - 2012/13, 2013/14, 2015/16

FIFA Club World Cup – 2013

