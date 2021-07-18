The Copa America has been home to some of the greatest goalscorers in history, with iconic players from all eras having graced the tournament.

Modern-day greats like Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Luis Suarez have all made their mark in the Copa America. Legends of the recent past like Ronaldo Nazario and Gabriel Batistuta also represented their nations with distinction in the continental tournament.

In total, there have been 47 editions of what is the longest-running international football tournament, dating back to 1916.

Each edition has seen players step up to the plate to be counted, especially in front of goal to help their countries attain success.

Here is a rundown of the top 10 all-time goalscorers in Copa America history.

Honorable mentions: Hector Scarone (Uruguay), Jose Manuel Moreno (Argentina) - 13 goals

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

#10 Jair (Brazil) - 13 goals

Jair was one of the stars in Brazil's ill-fated quest for FIFA World Cup glory on home soil in 1950. Nevertheless, he was renowned for his displays in attacking midfield and was one of the early proponents of what is today known as the "free role."

In total, Jair scored 13 Copa America goals for Brazil, with nine of them coming in the 1949 edition to help his nation lift the trophy. Sadly, he passed away in 2005.

#9 Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) - 13 goals

Gabriel Batistuta in action for Argentina

Gabriel Batistuta is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. The former Argentina international distinguished himself in front of goal.

He was the focal point of La Albiceleste's attack for over a decade and helped his country win consecutive Copa America tournaments in 1991 and 1993. He also achieved immortality with his exploits at club level in Serie A.

In total, 'Batigol' scored 13 Copa America goals and retired as his country's record goalscorer before he was overtaken by Lionel Messi in 2016.

#8 Ademir (Brazil) - 13 goals

Ademir is most famous for his exploits with Brazil at the 1950 World Cup. He was part of a deadly triumvirate, including Jair and Zizinho, that captured global hearts.

He won the Golden Boot at the 1950 World Cup, scoring the first-ever goal at the Maracana, and was also named the best player at the Copa America a year earlier.

Ademir scored 13 goals in 18 Copa America matches in total, including a hat-trick in the 1949 final replay that helped Brazil defeat Paraguay.

Also See: 7 greatest Brazilian defenders of all time

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh