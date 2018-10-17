Top 10 best players under the age of 23

Kylian Mbappe announced himself at the World Cup

It is fair to say that some of the best footballers in the world are under the age of 23. These players have already demonstrated that they have world-class abilities. They have the potential to be among the world's best and some are already considered to be in that category.

Some of these players made their name at the World Cup and some have made their mark at club level. The likes of Ronaldo and Messi made their names before turning 23 while other legends like Drogba were slow starters but eventually made it through.

This article has no particular order to it and all the players on this list are more or less equally talented.

#10 Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Coman has already won 6 league titles

Kingsley Coman may be injured at the moment, but, when he is fit he is one of the best wingers in the world.

Coman was part of the PSG academy but, he left when his contract expired to join Juventus. On the 30th of August 2015, Juventus approved for Coman to be loaned out to Bayern Munich with the option to buy and Bayern followed through with that option in 2017.

He has not had the easiest time though at Bayern and has struggled with an ankle injury for much of his time. This led to him missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia as his country triumphed.

It will be interesting to see how Coman does in the coming years and whether he is able to get past his injury problems. If he can do this he could become one of the best players in the world. It was sad to see him miss out of the 2018 World Cup but the next one could be much more realistic for him and he could even find his way into the starting 11.

