Top 10 contenders for the 2021 European Golden Shoe - December 2020

The European Golden Shoe is an award given out to the top scorer in European leagues since 1967/1968, and it is handed out by European Sports media. It is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football. The award has been won by some of the most legendary names in history, including Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, Francesco Totti, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

Coefficients are given out to leagues based on their UEFA ranking. Hence, fewer goals scored in a tougher league are ranked higher than more goals in a weaker league.

The goals are multiplied by a factor of 2 in the leagues ranked one to five (La Liga - Ligue 1). Leagues ranked six to 21 (Portugal Primeira Liga - Sweden Allvenskan) are multiplied by a factor of 1.5, and leagues ranked 22 and below are multiplied by one.

36 goals.



Ciro Immobile wins the European Golden Shoe for the first time in his career

Ciro Immobile is the current holder of the award, following his record-breaking campaign last season.

Here, we shall be taking a look at the top 10 contenders for the 2020 European Golden Shoe.

Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe

Note: Stats and goals correct at the time of writing

#10 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar) - 16 goals

Jesper Karlsson joined AZ Alkmaar in the summer

Eredivisie (x1.5)

16 goals - 24 points

After starring in his nation's Allvenskan for four years, the Sweden international joined AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands' Eredivisie.

Karlsson has played a key role in helping AZ to 5th in the table, with five goals from 12 league games so far.

Along 11 he scored for Elfsborg in Sweden before he transferred, he has scored a total of 16 goals, which tallies to 24 points.

#9 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 12 goals

Kylian Mbappe has scored 12 goals this season

Ligue 1 (x2)

12 goals - 24 points

Kylian Mbappe needs no introduction, considering his exploits over the last four years.

The France international has blossomed into a world beater and is currently regarded as one of the best players in the world despite being only 22.

Although Ligue 1 was curtailed last season, Mbappe won the Golden Boot. He would be seeking to go one further by winning a maiden European Golden Shoe at the end of the current campaign.

#8 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 12 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is a four-time winner of the European Golden Shoe

Serie A (x2)

12 goals - 24 points

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy logic and break records on a weekly basis, despite the fact that he will soon turn 36.

Couldn't be happier with tonight's award! As I'm about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!

The Portugal international joined Juventus in 2018. He has since written his name into the club's record books and narrowly lost out on the Capocannoniere award last season.

The former Manchester United man is a four-time winner of the European Golden Shoe, but has not triumphed as Europe's top marksman since 2015.