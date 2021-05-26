Top 10 defenders in the world in the 2020-21 season

Picking out the ten best defenders in a season isn't an easy task, especially as there are scores of them in various leagues. Also, given the wide-ranging opinions of fans and their own choices, there can be no one perfect list, which makes it difficult to draw a conclusion.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the top ten defenders in Europe's top five leagues during the 2020-21 season:

#10 Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid)

Savic played a key role in Atletico Madrid's defence as they clinched the La Liga title

Stefan Savic was the epitome of consistency at the back for Atletico Madrid in 2020-21. He may not always garner headlines, but his impeccable positioning and strength in duels perfectly complemented the more ball-playing players in the squad.

👏 Congrats to former #ManCity #PL champion Stefan Savić on winning the @LaLiga title with Atletico Madrid. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sA3NRKcwfq — Man City Report (@cityreport_) May 22, 2021

Savic averaged over three clearances per game and was strong in the air too, winning almost three aerial duels. The Montenegrin star's importance in the Rojiblancos can be further gauged from the fact that conceded an average of a goal a game in five matches without him, compared to just 0.71 when he started.

#9 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni's performances have alerted several top clubs around Europe.

Alessandro Bastoni dazzled in Antonio Conte's three-man defence as Inter Milan ended Juventus' near decade-long domestic stranglehold to win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

7 - Alessandro #Bastoni started the most open play sequences that resulted in a goal in the 2020/21 Serie A season (seven). Brain. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 24, 2021

Inter Milan built their Serie A title success on the back of a resolute backline, which Bastoni was a key part of. He won tackles and also showcased his ball-playing prowess.

#8 Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Jerome Boateng left Bayern Munich on a high.

Had he been in his prime, Jerome Boateng would have been further up this list of the best defenders in the season.

But despite his recent decline in form, he remained a force to be reckoned with in defence. The defender was once again at the heart of Bayern Munich's title success and showed that he is far from a finished product.

Hansi Flick kept faith in the German defender by playing him regularly. Boateng duly repaid his manager's trust by consistently delivering on the pitch, also displaying an improved sense of positioning and more composure.

After a successful decade in Bavaria, Boateng would be a quality addition to any team that signs him.

