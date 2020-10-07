Top 10 most expensive deals of 2020 summer transfer window

The International transfer window shut on Monday, October 5. With 105 new additions, Premier League clubs alone splurged £1.24 billion on transfers this summer, taking the total spending over the £2-billion mark.

Some clubs did better than others, while one club in particular had no qualms in splashing the cash.

Coming off a fresh transfer ban, Chelsea broke the bank for their squad overhaul with a transfer spending spree of £222m, bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz (£71m), Timo Werner (£48m), and Ben Chilwell (£45m) for a hefty price tag.

Here, we take you through the most expensive deals of this year's summer transfer window:

#10 Mauro Icardi - Inter Milan to PSG (£45m/$58.3m)

Image Credits: PSG

Paris Saint-Germain completed a permanent deal for star striker Mauro Icardi, after bringing in the Argentine from Inter Milan on a season-long loan the previous year. The 27-year old penned a four-year deal after PSG struck a £45m agreement with Inter. The ace forward netted 12 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games, and five goals in six Champions League outings for the French Champions.

#9 Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid to Arsenal (£45m/$58.3m)

Arsenal pulled off the biggest signing of this year's transfer deadline by triggering Thomas Partey's £45 million release clause. The Ghanian midfielder came through the Atletico Madrid youth setup and has been an integral part of Diego Simeone's plans since his breakout season in 2016.

Advertisement

The Gunners retained interest on Partey throughout the summer and finalized a dramatic deal in the final hours, after offloading Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi on loan deals to Atlético Madrid and Hertha Berlin respectively.

#8 Timo Werner - RB Leipzig to Chelsea (£47.5m/$61.6m)

Image Credits: Chelsea

Chelsea made the biggest bargain deal of the window by snapping up RB Leipzig's frontman Timo Werner for £47.5 million. The jet-heeled German has developed into one of Europe's most coveted forwards and is coming on the back of his most productive season, scoring 34 goals and creating 13 more in 45 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

With his exceptional versatility, link-up play, and clinical finishing abilities, Werner is expected to boss the Premier League for years to come.