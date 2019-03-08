Top 10 fastest football players in the world currently

Sujith M FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12.54K // 08 Mar 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Football as a game has many facets to it and it is definitely not just about goals and assists. Though goals matter in the end, one can safely say that fans fell in love with the game not just because of it.

The modern day game demands a lot from the players and speed is certainly a part of it. Though speed isn't everything, it definitely plays a bigger role nowadays and an integral part of the game.

The ability of players to go past defenders at pace adds to the strength of a team. When every player tries to work on that aspect of the game, a few are naturally gifted with blistering pace.

Without much ado, we take a look at the 10 fastest football players in the world currently.

#10 Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The Frenchman may not be one of the best players in the world right now but he certainly is a tough player to catch when he is in full tilt. Known for his pace and energy on the flanks, Dembele made his big money move to Barcelona after his stunning exploits in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. A gifted speedster, the youngster is also a good finisher. However, he has failed to hit his heights so far at the Camp Nou.

#9 Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

He may not be as popular as most on the list, but, the Bayer Leverkusen winger is certainly on the path to becoming one in the near future. Though he has featured regularly for the Bundesliga club this season, the 21-year-old has failed to replicate his last season form so far. He made a name for himself with his blistering pace and a player to watch out for in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement