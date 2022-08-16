Top 10 footballers who are playing their last FIFA World Cup in 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. We're a little over three months away from the opening game of the new edition of the quadrennial tournament. The World Cup is undoubtedly football's showpiece event and it is every player's dream to represent his or her nation at the tournament.

Only the very best teams in the world have qualified for the World Cup. We'll be without some top teams like Italy, Colombia, Sweden, Chile and Nigeria, to name a few.

A few of football's biggest stars like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Marco Verratti and David Alaba, among several others, also won't feature at the 2022 World Cup after their respective national teams failed to qualify.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, is also likely to be the last time we see some of the modern day greats on the biggest stage in football. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five footballers who will be playing their last FIFA World Cup in 2022.

#10 Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Uruguay v Mexico

Edinson Cavani is one of the best strikers of his generation. The Uruguay international has scored 56 goals and provided 17 assists in 129 appearances so far for his national team. Known for his clinical finishing and heading ability, Cavani is also renowned for his tenacity and never-say-die fighting spirit.

He is 35 now and the 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to be his last. Cavani, who left Manchester United after his contract expired earlier this summer, is currently a free agent. Although he is well into his 30s, he can still be a menacing presence in the final presence on his day.

He will look to go out on a high at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#9 Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

Uruguay v Peru - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Cavani's srrike partner Luis Suarez is also a modern day great. Suarez is also 35 now and is currently plying his trade for Uruguayan outfit Nacional. He is one of the most well-rounded attackers of the modern era and absolutely terrorized European defenders in his prime.

Suarez is well past his peak years now and his form has declined in recent seasons. As such, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to be El Pistolero's last.

#8 Angel Di Maria (Argentina)

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Angel Di Maria has been one of Argentina's most important players in the last decade. His absence due to injury is widely viewed as one of the main reasons why Argentina failed to beat Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Di Maria scored La Albiceleste's winning goal in the final of the 2021 Copa America. The 34-year-old joined Juventus as a free agent earlier this summer and although he is no longer at the peak of his powers, he is still a very good footballer.

But he is unlikely to be around by the time the 2026 edition of the World Cup arrives.

#7 Marco Reus (Germany)

Germany v Romania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Marco Reus is undoubtedly one of the best attackers of his generation. Unfortunately, his involvement in the German national team has been limited due to injuries. He has turned out just 48 times for Die Mannschaft in his career, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists.

Reus has played just three games at the World Cup and will be hoping that he will be available to feature extensively this time around. This could very well be the 33-year-old's final chance to play at the quadrennial tournament.

#6 Thiago Silva (Brazil)

Brazil v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Brazil have no shortage of world-class defenders heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 37-year-old Chelsea centre-back will be their main man in their defensive third. A veteran of the game, Silva is still an absolute beast at the back although he is nearing his 40s.

This is very likely to be Silva's last World Cup and Brazil are considered to be one of the favorites to go on and become the champions of the world. If they are to accomplish that, they will need Silva to be at his uncompromising best.

#5 Thomas Muller (Germany)

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Thomas Muller has played a starring role for Germany at World Cups. The 'assist king' of Europe is one of the most technically gifted and intelligent footballers on the planet. The Bayern Munich forward continues to operate at an elite level despite being just weeks away from turning 33.

In 16 World Cup appearances for Germany, Muller has scored 10 goals and provided six assists. These numbers are a testament to just how important the veteran attacker is to the German national team.

#4 Karim Benzema (France)

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Karim Benzema was brought back into the French national team in 2021 after a six-year absence. The Frenchman has been in stellar form for Les Bleus and Real Madrid in recent times and big things are expected of him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Benzema is 34 now and this is likely to be his last World Cup. He is one of the most in-form strikers in the world and could prove to be the X-factor for France at the tournament.

#3 Luka Modric (Croatia)

Croatia v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Luka Modric won the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the tournament, at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He led Croatia to the final four years ago, where they eventually lost to France. Modric will be 37 by the time the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off.

However, he has been in stellar form for Real Madrid of late and will once again be Croatia's main man.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Lionel Messi is argubaly the greatest footballer of all time. The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in a class of his own throughout his career. He was named the 'Best Player of the Tournament' at the 2021 Copa America after guiding Argentina to their first triumphant run in the competition since 1993.

Messi has scored 86 goals and provided 51 assists in 162 appearances for La Albiceleste in his international career. The World Cup is the only trophy missing from his cabinet and he will look to win it in what could be the last time we get to see him at the tournament.

FIFA World Cup



Follow Lionel Messi on the pitch just moments prior to another iconic moment for Uncut footage of an icon at workFollow Lionel Messi on the pitch just moments prior to another iconic moment for @Argentina at the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup Uncut footage of an icon at work 📺Follow Lionel Messi on the pitch just moments prior to another iconic moment for @Argentina at the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup 🇦🇷 https://t.co/8UUX4OyGBK

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Portugal v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football. He has scored 117 goals and provided 42 assists in 189 appearances for the Portuguese national team. Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

We will miss him dearly when he eventually decides to hang up his boots. Ronaldo is now 37 and is unlikely to be around for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The fighter that he is, he will most likely give it his all for Portugal in Qatar.

